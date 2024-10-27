Imagion Biosystems Boosts Funding and Secures Licensing Deal

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has secured $3 million in new funding through a share placement led by CPS Capital, which will accelerate the company’s MagSense technology clinical programs for cancer detection. Additionally, the company has entered into a licensing agreement with Biosensis to commercialize its PrecisionMRX nanoparticles, providing a new revenue stream through milestone fees and royalties. These strategic moves are expected to bolster Imagion’s market position and enhance its research and development efforts.

For further insights into AU:IBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.