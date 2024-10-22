Imagion Biosystems Announces Share Placement Strategy

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. is set to issue new shares and options as part of a two-tranche placement, with the first tranche of 5.3 million shares issued on October 22, 2024, and the second tranche of 144.7 million shares and 75 million options pending shareholder approval. This move aims to lift on-sale restrictions and potentially attract more investors interested in their innovative cancer detection technology. As the company continues to develop its non-radioactive diagnostic imaging technology, this financial maneuver could position it for growth in the burgeoning biotechnology sector.

