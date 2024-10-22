News & Insights

ImagineAR Secures Funding for Strategic Initiatives

October 22, 2024 — 06:32 pm EDT

ImagineAR (TSE:IP) has released an update.

ImagineAR has successfully completed the second tranche of its convertible note financing, raising a total of $510,000. The funds will be directed towards supporting the company’s initiatives in location-based entertainment, AI integration with augmented reality, and patent enforcement and licensing.

