ImagineAR Secures $1.1 Million for Key Initiatives

ImagineAR (TSE:IP) has released an update.

ImagineAR has successfully raised $1.1 million through a convertible note financing, which will support its key initiatives including location-based entertainment and AI integration with augmented reality. This financing move marks a significant step for the company, offering convertible securities and engaging a director in the investment.

For further insights into TSE:IP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.