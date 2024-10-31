News & Insights

ImagineAR Secures $1.1 Million for Key Initiatives

October 31, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

ImagineAR (TSE:IP) has released an update.

ImagineAR has successfully raised $1.1 million through a convertible note financing, which will support its key initiatives including location-based entertainment and AI integration with augmented reality. This financing move marks a significant step for the company, offering convertible securities and engaging a director in the investment.

