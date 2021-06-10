Imagine Holding Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares While The Price Zoomed 520% Higher

It hasn't been the best quarter for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In that time, the share price has soared some 520% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Turning Point Brands managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:TPB Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

We know that Turning Point Brands has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Turning Point Brands will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Turning Point Brands, it has a TSR of 534% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Turning Point Brands shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 87% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 45%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Turning Point Brands is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

