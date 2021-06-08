Imagine Holding Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) Shares While The Price Zoomed 838% Higher

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 838% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Trex Company managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 56% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 61.84.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TREX Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Trex Company's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trex Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 56%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Trex Company has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

