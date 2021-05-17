Imagine Holding Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares While The Price Zoomed 406% Higher

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has generated a beautiful 406% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 321% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 1.7% higher than it was three years ago.

Because Shineco made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Shineco saw its revenue shrink by 46%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 406%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:TYHT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Shineco's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Shineco shareholders have gained 406% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 0.6% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Shineco (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

