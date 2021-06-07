Imagine Holding Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares While The Price Zoomed 446% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 446% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

We don't think that Penn National Gaming's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Penn National Gaming saw its revenue grow at 9.4% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the very strong share price gain of 40% a year over a half a decade. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:PENN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Penn National Gaming

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Penn National Gaming shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 123% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Penn National Gaming is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

We will like Penn National Gaming better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.