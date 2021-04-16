Imagine Holding Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 715% Higher

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) share price rocketed moonwards 715% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 116% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 168% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

We don't think that Full House Resorts' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Full House Resorts saw its revenue shrink by 24%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 715% since this time a year ago. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:FLL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

We know that Full House Resorts has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Full House Resorts stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Full House Resorts has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 715% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 42% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Full House Resorts (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

