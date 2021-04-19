Imagine Holding Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 330% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 33% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 330% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Because Esports Entertainment Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:GMBL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Esports Entertainment Group

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Esports Entertainment Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 240% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Esports Entertainment Group (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

