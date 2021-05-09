Imagine Holding eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares While The Price Zoomed 422% Higher

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) share price. It's 422% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, eHealth achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 39% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:EHTH Earnings Per Share Growth May 9th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of eHealth's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in eHealth had a tough year, with a total loss of 41%, against a market gain of about 52%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 39% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for eHealth you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

