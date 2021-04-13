Imagine Holding Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) Shares While The Price Zoomed 392% Higher

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 392% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Cerence grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 13% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CRNC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Cerence is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Cerence boasts a total shareholder return of 392% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 7.9% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Cerence , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

