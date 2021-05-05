Imagine Holding Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares While The Price Zoomed 935% Higher

While Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 935% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Because Bilibili made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Bilibili has grown its revenue at 49% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 118% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Bilibili can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BILI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Bilibili is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bilibili rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 287% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 118% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Bilibili on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bilibili you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.