Imagine Holding Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares While The Price Zoomed 384% Higher

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price. It's 384% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's down 2.4% in the last seven days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ADSK Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Autodesk has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Autodesk's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Autodesk shareholders gained a total return of 24% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 37% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Autodesk is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

