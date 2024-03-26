News & Insights

Markets
DNA

Imagindairy And Ginkgo Bioworks Partner To Develop Animal-Free Non-Whey Dairy Proteins

March 26, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Israeli-based foodtech company Imagindairy and Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) announced Tuesday a new partnership with the aim to deliver a global solution for animal-free non-whey dairy protein production in a highly cost-effective manner.

This collaboration will leverage Ginkgo Protein Expression Services and Imagindairy's process development and scale-up expertise to accelerate the development of functional non-whey dairy proteins.

This is a multi-year program, funded in part by a joint grant from the Board of Governors of the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation.

Imagindairy and Ginkgo have partnered to design an optimized organism capable of cost-effectively producing non-whey dairy proteins. This will allow Imagindairy to remain focused on whey protein production and commercialization while accelerating time to market of non-whey proteins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.