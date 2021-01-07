ImaginAb To Supply 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET Agent To Pfizer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ImaginAb, a provider of immuno-oncology imaging agents, has signed a non-exclusive license with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to supply 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent, which can be used to image CD8 T cells in cancer patients. ImaginAb will supply clinical doses of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent to Pfizer for use in select oncology clinical trials. ImaginAb will also provide technical, clinical, and regulatory support to Pfizer. ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for manufacturing and other support.

ImaginAb Inc. is biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy agents. It is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms.

