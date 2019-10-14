ImaginAb, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Takeda Join To Develop CD8 ImmunoPET Technology

(RTTNews) - ImaginAb, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology imaging company, announced Monday that it has signed a multi-party collaboration deal with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The agreement is focused on furthering the clinical development of ImaginAb's CD8 ImmunoPET technology.

Under the deal terms, the collaborators will help guide a current ImaginAb-sponsored clinical trial that aims to evaluate the utility and value of CD8 ImmunoPET in immuno-oncology drug development.

In return, the collaborators will gain early access to clinical and imaging data and collectively contribute to the post-trial data analysis.

The ImmunoPET technology uses ImaginAb's 'Minibody' platform, and targets and visualizes CD8+ T cells to provide highly-specific, quantitative assessment of the immunological status of each cancer lesion within a patient. This helps to tailor treatment quickly and specifically to the needs of that patient.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said, " We believe that working with global leaders in immuno-oncology will help us further develop CD8 ImmunoPET as a pharmacodynamic marker for use in drug development and, in the future, as a diagnostic and predictive test for use in hospitals."

