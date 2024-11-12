Imagica Group Revises Forecast Amid Revenue Challenges

Imagica Group, Inc. (JP:6879) has released an update.

Imagica Group Inc. has revised its full-year financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating lower net sales and a shift to a net loss compared to earlier projections. The company attributes this downturn to decreased overseas demand and challenges in its Production Technology Services and post-production TV services, despite expecting stronger performance in its Content Creation and publishing sectors. Cost reduction measures are underway to address these financial challenges.

For further insights into JP:6879 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.