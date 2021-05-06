Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.56, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISNS was $8.56, representing a -26.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.58 and a 162.68% increase over the 52 week low of $3.26.

ISNS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ISNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

