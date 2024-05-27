Image Resources NL Projects Growth in 2024

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL, a company traded under ASX:IMA, has provided an outlook for the 2024 calendar year, highlighting potential growth and sustainability initiatives. Investors are cautioned about the forward-looking statements in the release, which are based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The information, which includes projected production statistics and financial assumptions, is intended to assist investors in valuing the company, but is not guaranteed as a predictor of future performance.

