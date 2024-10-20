Image Resources NL Projects Growth in 2024 and Beyond

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL, a critical minerals supplier, outlines an indicative outlook for its business activities in 2024 and beyond, focusing on potential growth in the mineral sands sector. Investors are advised that while the company provides an aspirational forecast, actual results may vary due to market and economic factors.

