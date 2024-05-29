Image Resources NL Issues New Employee Incentives

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has announced the issuance of 12,696,012 new performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are set to be issued on May 29, 2024. These securities will not be quoted on the ASX, signaling a move to incentivize employees through unquoted equity. The company’s latest financial maneuver could interest investors as it reflects on the company’s strategy to align employees’ interests with business performance.

