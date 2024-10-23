Image Resources NL Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Key Announcement

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has announced a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement concerning an offtake prepayment facility. The halt is expected to last until October 25, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This development may intrigue investors looking for potential impacts on the company’s stock performance.

