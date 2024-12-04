News & Insights

Image Resources NL Announces New Share Buy-Back

December 04, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has announced a new buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid shares under the employee share scheme, signaling a potential strategic move to manage their equity distribution. This buy-back could impact the stock value and shareholder returns, making it an intriguing development for investors to watch.

