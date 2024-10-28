Image Resources NL Announces New Securities Quotation

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has announced the quotation of 174,864 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 28, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing activities related to the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact trading volumes and market perception of the company’s stock.

