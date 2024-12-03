Image Resources NL Adjusts Capital with Security Buy-Back

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has announced the cessation of over 8.3 million of its ordinary fully paid securities due to a buy-back under an employee share scheme. This move reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its capital management strategy, potentially impacting its stock dynamics. Investors might find this an intriguing development as it could influence stock performance and investor interest.

