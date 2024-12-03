News & Insights

Stocks

Image Resources NL Adjusts Capital with Security Buy-Back

December 03, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Image Resources NL has announced the cessation of over 8.3 million of its ordinary fully paid securities due to a buy-back under an employee share scheme. This move reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its capital management strategy, potentially impacting its stock dynamics. Investors might find this an intriguing development as it could influence stock performance and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:IMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.