IMAC Holdings receives Nasdaq notification of deficiency

IMAC Holdings (BACK) announced that it received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on November 22, 2024. The Notice indicated that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, as described more fully in the Company’s Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2024. The Listing Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. The company continues to work diligently to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BACK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.