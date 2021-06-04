IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMAC Holdings

The COO & Director, Matthew Wallis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$640k worth of shares at a price of US$1.60 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2.10). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 19% of Matthew Wallis's stake. Matthew Wallis was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$5.1k for 5.75k shares. On the other hand they divested 400.00k shares, for US$640k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:IMAC Insider Trading Volume June 4th 2021

IMAC Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of IMAC Holdings shares over the last three months. We note COO & Director Matthew Wallis cashed in US$640k worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Michael Pruitt spent US$1.2k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does IMAC Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 11% of IMAC Holdings shares, worth about US$6.1m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At IMAC Holdings Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at IMAC Holdings, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for IMAC Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

