IMAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of I-Mab (Symbol: IMAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.67, changing hands as high as $68.52 per share. I-Mab shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $85.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.91.

