IMab ADR (IMAB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

All right. Thank you, operator. Everyone, welcome to the I-MAb 2020 full year financial results and a business update conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing a review of our financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as well as an overview of our recent corporate highlights and upcoming milestones. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our corporate website.

Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Chairman and Director; Dr. Joan Shen, our Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Mr. Yifei Zhu, our Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Zang will provide a high level overview of our business strategy, recent achievements and upcoming milestones. Dr. Shen will then comment on the status of our key development programs in greater detail. Mr. Yifei Zhu will offer some remarks on our commercialization strategy. And I will then provide a brief summary of our financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020, before we turn the call back over to the operator to take your questions.

Please note, the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance and are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this call.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect I-Mab's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking information, except as required by law. During today's call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the financial results news release issued earlier today.

Now without further ado, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Chairman and Director. Dr. Zang, Please go ahead.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you, Jielun. Thank you to everyone for joining us. It is a pleasure to welcome all of you to our call today to discuss our business update and our financial results for 2020 and having to set a stage for the discussions at this call. Since our IPO a year ago, we have made remarkable progress and delivered outstanding results in the following three areas, rapidly advancing our globally competitive pipeline, establishing a global deals and building our commercial and manufacturing capabilities toward an integrated global biopharma company.

First, I would like to tell you about our rapidly advancing pipeline. Despite the challenges we faced by the global pandemic, we remain focused and managed to accomplish 18 significant clinical milestones since January 2020. And as a result, our pipeline today has progressed to include three registrational trials with the first NDA on track for submission this year as well as the 16 Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials either ongoing or to be soon initiated in both the United States and China. It is a really remarkable achievement by the company.

Our innovative pipeline consists of 16 novel or highly differentiated assets with 11 in clinical development stages and five in the pre-clinical stage. The 2 pre-NDA stage assets, CD38 antibody, felzartamab, TJ202 and long-acting growth hormone, TJ101, are progressing rapidly toward NDA in China. In addition, two highly differentiated clinical assets, CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab or TJC4 and CD73 antibody, uliledlimab, TJD5, have advanced to become a global frontrunners in their own drug classes. Moreover, our bi-specific antibodies are now moving into clinical trials in the U.S. A series of the critical development milestones have been accomplished across our deep and growing pipeline.

On the business development front, we have achieved a landmark deal of a global collaboration with AbbVie for lemzoparlimab, our highly differentiated CD47 antibody, last September. As you know, our corporate strategy is to discover and develop novel or highly differentiated assets internally and are licensed to ex-China rights of some of our globally competitive pipeline assets to big pharma companies. This has been exemplified by our global collaboration deal with AbbVie. I-MAb granted AbbVie a global license valued at US$1.94 billion to receive a upfront payment of $180 million and the first milestone payment of $20 million in 2020. I-MAb retains the rights to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab in Greater China. We believe that this global collaboration with AbbVie will greatly facilitate the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of lemzoparlimab globally and in China.

Now going forward, we will stay focused on the three areas to continue to create value for the company and our shareholders. Firstly, we will strive to accelerate our top-line development to deliver on a series of critical milestones, which I will talk about in detail. Secondly, we look forward to more potential global out-licensing partnerships for uliledlimab and other innovative assets currently being developed in our pipeline. We will also selectively in-license late stage assets of globally marketed products to enrich our current pipeline. Thirdly, we will facilitate the ongoing transition of the company toward our integrated global biopharma by building the manufacturing and commercialization capabilities.

Now let me first elaborate on our pipeline development. 2020 was a year when many of our assets advanced into clinical development stage. Now 2021 will be a year of harvest in terms of clinical data readout and initiation of a more advanced and data-rich clinical trials. In terms of data readouts, for felzartamab, our CD38 monoclonal antibody, we will release a final clinical data on a current multiple myeloma registrational clinical study followed by our NDA submission in the second half of this year. For uliledlimab, our CD73 monoclonal antibody, we plan to present Phase 1 data on a combination trial of uliledlimab with T-cell at ASCO annual meeting in June.

For lemzoparlimab, we will have top-line clinical results from two ongoing combination clinical studies by the fourth quarter 2021 this year. One is with pembro in patients with lung cancer and ovarian cancer, and the other is with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a international clinical trial involving clinical sites both in U.S. and China. In addition, a combination trial of lemzoparlimab with AZA in untreated AML or MDS patients is expected to achieve full patient enrollment by the end of this year. The results will potentially help bridge to a registrational clinical trial in China once approved by China's NMPA.

It should be noted that our prioritized goal for lemzoparlimab is to rapidly advance toward registration in China through accelerated development pipeline for selected hematologic malignancies, such as MDS and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. We will also present a data from our other clinical assets this year, including Phase 2 clinical trial for olamkicept, TJ301, in an active ulcerative colitis in Greater China and South Korea. And a Phase 2 interim data readout for plonmarlimab, TJM2 U.S. trial for cytokine release syndrome associated with severe COVID-19. 2021 promises to be a more productive year in terms of pipeline development.

In addition to the anticipated clinical data readout, as I just summarized, we will also initiate a series of new clinical trials this year. These new clinical trials are designed to generate critical clinical data that are needed to advance the assets to pivotal clinical studies. For felzartamab, we expect to initiate a Phase 1b trial in patients with SLE following the approval by the NMPA in China in the second half of this year. With the pre-clinical data generated in-house, we have plans to initiate a combination clinical trial of felzartamab with lemzoparlimab as a possible new treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma with a potential to become the first-line treatment if proven.

For lemzoparlimab, we would initiate a new clinical trial in combination with PD-1 therapy in patients with selected solid tumors in the second half of this year in China. For TJ107, our long-acting interleukin-7, in addition to the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with GBM, we will start another Phase 2 combination trial with the PD-1 antibody in China following the approval by the NMPA in patients with selected tumor types, including triple-negative breast cancer.

In addition to the progress on our pre-NDA and core clinical assets, our novel bi-specific antibody panel has made a headway toward clinical development. I would like to highlight two of them here as we have already received R&D approvals from the U.S. FDA to start the clinical trials in the U.S. The first one is TJ-L14B and it is a differentiated PD-L1-based bi-specific antibody that works through 4-1BB that is only active locally at the tumor sites to minimize liver toxicity commonly seen with 4-1BB monoclonal antibody. We are working with our partner ABL Bio to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors in the U.S.

The other one is TJ-CD4B, and it is a novel bi-specific antibody that combines Claudin 18.2, a specific tumor antigen for gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer with a similar 4-1BB that is only active locally at a tumor site. As a matter of fact, we just received U.S. FDA approval of our R&D application and expect to start Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumor, including gastric cancer in the U.S.

On the discovery side, we recently announced our plans to generate the next generation innovative assets to expand our immuno-oncology pipeline. The initiative leverages certain transformative platform technologies through collaboration with other companies. Two recent examples are our collaborations with Complix, a EU-based biotech company for cell penetrating antibodies for intractable intra-cellular drug targets. And a company called Affinity, a Shanghai-based biotech company for a series of MUSK antibodies for intra-tumoral activation of new antibody candidates.

Now let me say a few words about our continued business development activity around global partnerships as a part of our business model. We will continue to seek partnerships for our other globally competitive assets, such as uliledlimab and novel bi-specific antibodies. In parallel, we will also in-license late stage innovative assets of globally marketed products to strategically enrich our pipeline as we move toward commercialization.

We must build our future to become a global biopharma company while staying focused on delivering on the critical clinical and corporate milestones to generate near-term value. In those regards, we will continue building a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in China with a pilot plant and a commercial scale production lines. We aim to put our pilot plant in full operation by 2022 and a commercial production in 2023 to support clinical trial material supply and a drug supply for our commercial products. The facility will exclusively serve I-Mab's CMC and manufacturing needs and will enable I-Mab to control the quality and manufacturing schedules, payloads to our development and commercialization needs. Importantly, it will significantly reduce our production cost and cost of goods as a whole.

The other area is related to our commercialization strategy and plan. To summarize here, we have begun to execute our commercialization plan that focuses on building a leading position in hematologic oncology in China leveraging our core assets, including felzartamab and lemzoparlimab and additional key products to be in-licensed. Our Chief Commercial Officer, Yifei Zhu, will elaborate further in this call. Now preparation work is under way for commercialization of felzartamab and TJ101 as the two assets advancing rapidly toward NDA.

Zhu continues our licensing efforts. Our current revenue stream generated global and the regional out-licensing deals with growth and expected to converge with sales revenues to be generated in a near-term, projecting a very promising financial outlook for our company and our shareholders. It is important to mention that I-Mab became profitable in 2020. Jielun will elaborate in his part of this call.

With this overview, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Joan Shen, our CEO, who will review the status of active programs in greater detail. Dr. Shen?

Joan Huaqiong Shen -- Director and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dr. Zang. Let me begin with our core global frontrunner assets. And first, lemzoparlimab, also known as TJC4, had taken into continuous [Phonetic] stage among our core assets as we enter into the late phase of development. This internally discovered and developed and highly differentiated CD47 antibody also represents some of our most active programs. As we have discussed in the past, lemzoparlimab is designed to minimize the binding tumor red blood cells while preserving its strong anti-tumor activity. This unique feature enables lemzoparlimab with differentiated and the potential to hold the advantages in safety, favorable PK profile or [Indecipherable] forgiving the need for priming dosing strategy in comparison to other CD47 antibodies that bind strongly to red blood cells.

Feedback from our Phase 1 U.S. dose escalating study where cancer patients were given different doses of lemzoparlimab from 1 to 30 milligrams per kilo were evaluated for drug safety, tolerability and PK/PD profile. The results of this dose escalation study were able to validate the clinical differentiation. The data have been presented and repeated in November of last year showed lemzoparlimab was well tolerated up to 30 milligrams per kilo on a weekly in two new schedule as a single agent with no dose limit seeing toxicity and no clinical or laboratory evidence of hemolytic anemia were observed.

In addition, lemzoparlimab admitted a favorable PK/PD profile does not require a priming dosing strategy and has shown preliminary clinical efficacy of two partial response and three [Indecipherable] disease in a sample of 15 evaluable patients. This ongoing U.S. Phase 1 study has been expanded into a combination treatment with pembrolizumab in cancer patients with NSCLC and ovarian cancer. The results of the ongoing clinical study are expected in fourth quarter of 2021 with more clinical data coming from our ongoing U.S. clinical trial, from the reports of other companies of the same class, and the more importantly, from our translational medicine research where treatments of various very tumor types are analyzed for the level CD47 expression.

We are in the better position to initiate a Phase 2 basket clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors that are selected for a higher probability of success in second half of 2021 in China, which may subsequently lead to a pivotal trial data in China. Concurrently, we are running a combination study with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and enrolling patients for the U.S. and the China simultaneously through our IMCT mechanism in order to potentially bridge to a registrational clinical trial in NHL in China. The preliminary data readout of the NHL trial is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

In China, our prioritized development goal is to accelerate the development of lemzoparlimab and achieve approval as fast as we can as the first CD47 antibody product in China. MDS and possibly NHL are being considered as the potential first indications as they hold the highest probability of success for accelerated approval. With IND already approved, we are about to start advanced Phase 2 clinical study in combination with AZA with two dose arms, which are patients with AML and MDS respectively. This study could potentially bridge to a registrational trial in patients with MDS in China next year.

Secondly, our uliledlimab or TJD5, it represents another promising immuno-oncology target under clinical development globally. Uliledlimab is shown to strongly track tumor growth, especially when combined with the PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor in pre-clinical studies. As Dr. Zang mentioned earlier, we have completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. The top-line results demonstrated safety and clinical activities. This result have been submitted to ASCO 2021 annual meeting for presentations in June.

In China, we have nearly completed ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study as a single agent and in combination with toripalimab in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers who are refractory to or in part are variable therapies. We are now expanding the clinical study to further evaluate clinical activities in combination with toripalimab in selected solid tumors in a basket trial design by leveraging the data from the uliledlimab trial in the U.S. The first patient dosing of this combination trial was achieved in February 2021. The expansion study in patients with NSCLC and other selected tumors have been initiated in over 15 sites across China. The clinical results are expected in 2022.

Next, I would like to talk about our pre-NDA assets in China. First, felzartamab or TJ202. This is a compound originally developed by our partner MorphoSys. It is currently in development for multiple myeloma and other new diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE. Immediately after our in-licensing we formulated a robust clinical development strategy targeting an NDA submission with NMPA in 2021. The registrational trial for the treatment in combination with dexamethasone as the third-line or PDL treatment in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The enrollment of this trial have completed. We are on track to submit NDA in the second half of this year. The second-line treatment is in combination with lenalidomide for multiple myeloma is also on track and is currently enrolling patients. Full patient enrollment with a number of 291 is expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.

Second compound for NDA is eftansomatropin alfa or we call TJ101. The first patient in our Phase 3 registrational trial in China was dosed in February. Originally, this compound was developed by Genexine, our Korean partner. We own the Greater China rights and [Indecipherable] treatment after initial clinical advantages such as less frequent dosing, better safety profile potential from long-term use in its young population. Pediatric growth hormone deficiencies represent a substantial unmet need in China. We are working closely with the Center for Drug Evaluation under NMPA with the goal to accelerate our trial and the registrations given the nature of the pediatric study. The primary clinical data are expected to be available in the second half of 2023 to support our planned NDA submission.

Now, another compound, TJ107, is our first long-acting recombinant hormone growth of human interleukin-7. The current clinical development plan is to evaluate the therapeutic role as a monotherapy for cancer patients with lymphopenia and as a combination therapy with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies for cancers. For cancer with lymphopenia, we initiated a Phase 2 randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in December 2020 in glioblastoma patients with lymphopenia. The primary outcome of this study is the percentage of patients with the increase in the absolute lymphocyte counts and associated clinical response in relation to the treatment with TJ107.

For our combination therapy with PD-1 or PD-L1 patients, we plan to submit our IND in China in the second half of 2021 to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial, a basket trial design, in which TJ107 is combined with the PD-1 antibody for treatment of selected tumor types, including TNBC. The outcome of the study is expected to facilitate the development path of TJ-107 toward a pivotal clinical trials.

Finally, I will briefly discuss with you our other consumer assets. First, for plonmarlimab or TJM2, we are currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome associated with severe and critically Ill COVID-19 patients since last April in U.S. The clinical trial has progressed to the second part, aiming to evaluate the efficacy, safety and cytokine levels following a single dose of plonmarlimab at 6 milligrams per kilo or placebo, which is clearly the best supportive care in patients with severe COVID-19. Our interim analysis is planned in the second part of this year.

At the same time, we have also initiated a Phase 1b clinical study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis in China. In this multi-center double-blind placebo-controlled study, about 63 patients will be enrolled and they will receive a single dose or multiple doses of treatment for up to eight weeks. The single dose escalation portion of the study is expected to be completed by second half of 2021.

Now, another compound, olamkicept or TJ301. For this compound, we have concluded our Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis in Greater China and South Korea, and we are now in the final stages of data analysis. For advance development and maximize the potential value of this novel and differentiated molecule, we will continue to partner with Ferring with plan to develop this compound in the other inflammatory indications in which Altek [Phonetic] plays a role.

Our newest monoclonal antibody to enter clinical is TJ210 directed against complemented factor C5a Receptor1, abbreviated as C5aR1. A Phase 1 clinical trial is ongoing with patients enrollment in U.S. to evaluate the safety, tolerability and PK/PD in cancer patients. This program is expected to further evolve into a combination trial with the PD-1 antibody in selected cancer types. In addition, with the IND approved in China in February 2021, we also expect to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in second half of 2021 in China. The result of the clinical studies in both U.S. and China will facilitate the further clinical development of this compound.

With that update, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Yifei Zhu, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will discuss our commercialization target. Yifei, please.

Ivan Yifei Zhu -- Chief Commercial Officer

Yeah. Thank you. [Indecipherable] So it is my pleasure to join everyone today. And since coming onboard with I-MAb in August last year, so my sole focus has been preparing the company for our exciting series of products in the last stage. Today, I would like to walk you through our commercial strategy, our initiatives and the progress to-date.

Our commercialization strategy is designed to build a leading hematological oncology franchise in China through I-Mab's unique product portfolio, which includes TJ202 for our multiple myeloma and TJC4 for various leukemia indications and a late stage asset to be in-licensed to cover lymphoma indications. This combination of the three key products found by I-Mab is unique and highly competitive in China and enables a near-complete coverage of major disease indications within the hematologic therapeutic areas in China.

More importantly, with this unique portfolio, we are well positioned to achieve a near-cure therapeutic goal through combination of our key end products and with other market products. In the meantime, we are taking concrete steps to build an integrated commercial organization, encompassing market access, medical marketing, supply chain and sales teams. The initial effort of the sales organization is to focus on the launch, readiness of TJ202, our first hematologic oncology product, by targeting the top and the academic centers and hospital networks across China where the target patient population accounting for majority of national cases is concentrated.

With that update, I will now turn the call back over to Jielun who will discuss our financial results.

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Yifei. Now let me turn the review of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaling RMB4.8 billion or US$734.1 million compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, representing a three times increase. The current cash on hand we have is sufficient to fund our operations through the year 2023, including data readouts on core clinical assets, such as lemzoparlimab and uliledlimab, and also commercialization in China of our pre-NDA assets, felzartamab and efineptakin alfa.

Now let me turn to the P&L side of things. Total net revenues for the full year 2020 were RMB1.543 billion or US$236.4 million compared with RMB30 million for the full year of 2019, representing a more than 50 times increase year-on-year. The revenues generated for the full year of 2020 solely consisted of the revenue recognized in connection of the strategic partnership we signed with AbbVie last year.

R&D expenses for the full year of 2020 were RMB984.7 million or US$150.9 million compared with RMB840.4 million for the full year of 2019. This was primarily due to the increase in employee benefit expenses, which consist of share-based compensation and payroll expenses to support expansion of R&D programs. Administrative expenses for the full year of 2020 were RMB402.4 million or US$61.7 million compared with RMB654.6 million for the full year of 2019. The slight decrease was primarily due to the reduced share-based compensation expenses of RMB305.7 million or US$46.9 million.

For the full year of 2020, I'm very pleased to report that for the first time in our corporate history, we have made a net profit. Our net income for the full year 2020 on a GAAP basis was RMB470.9 million or US$72.2 million compared with a loss of RMB1.452 billion for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB997.1 million or US$152.8 million for the full year of 2020 compared with a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB936.7 million for the full year of 2019.

Net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB8.07 or $1.24 per ADS compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB462.74 for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB17.09 or $2.62 per ADS compared with a non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS of RMB302.20 for the full year of 2019.

To support our rapid growth, we are actively monitoring market conditions and considering potential options for further equity listings on Greater China Stock Exchanges, such as the STAR Market in Shanghai and the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under Chapter 18A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Now with that, we would now like to turn the call back over to the operator and begin to take your questions. Operator?

Certainly, sir. [Operator Instructions] We have the first question coming from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor. Please go ahead.

Louise Chen -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Hi. Congratulations on all the progress this quarter, and thanks for taking my questions here. So first question I have for you is, there's a lot of investor interest in your antibody program, and curious how you plan to build a differentiated franchise here? And then second question I had for you was, one of your competitors announced a positive GM-CSF readout for COVID treatment, I see that you still have this in your development and are looking at the interim analysis. What do you think about this program right now? Do you think it's too late or do you still think there is an opportunity for COVID treatment in the U.S. and globally? And then last question I had for you was, you have a very impressive list of data readouts in 2021 and beyond, what are say the two or three most important readouts in your mind for the company going forward? Thank you.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you, Louise. Let me first ask Joan to talk about our TJM2 related to COVID-19.

Joan Huaqiong Shen -- Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, thanks. Thank you for the questions. Absolutely, we've paid attention to this competitive landscape, including Humanigen [Indecipherable] We have claimed the positive results for the similar treatment that we have shown. So currently, for us, we are still conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the patients with the similar disease status. I have to admit it, we had delayed in the -- slowed down in the recruitment because of the vaccine availability and other treatment options.

However, at this time, we have more than one patient -- 100 patients available, which is adequate number for interim analysis as we originally planned. So we will have a planned interim analysis next month around. So overall, in the second quarter of this year. By then, we will look at the potential for advancing this program, including the potential for achieving [Indecipherable] or commercial partners' readouts ASCO meeting as we have observed from Humanigen's compounds.

So on the other hand, we are also very positive considering the proven mechanism of action and also our compound features in comparing with other companies like GSK and Humanigen. So all together, we are very positive in terms of the continuing development path for this compound.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Louise, I can address your third question. We have a series of critical clinical milestones to deliver this year, as we just discussed. But I'd like to mention four of them because they are really critical in our minds. The first one is NDA submission for our CD38 monoclonal antibody that will occur in the second half of this year. And this is a really important milestone to achieve because this is going to signify the company is moving into a commercial stage.

And the second one I want to mention is a milestone for uliledlimab, our CD73 monoclonal antibody. In June, we will disclose or we will present all the detailed clinical data from our Phase 1 clinical trial. And I must say this Phase 1 clinical trial has shown really good safety of uliledlimab and the expected PK/PD. Above all, we have seen a favorable clinical activity of this antibody in solid tumor. And we will present detailed data, as I mentioned earlier, at the next ASCO meeting in June.

And then the third milestone I'd like to mention is the -- for lemzoparlimab, CD47 antibody. We are currently running -- extending ongoing clinical trial in patients with solid tumor in the U.S. And by the end of this year or the fourth quarter of this year we'll be in a position to disclose the clinical data related to safety and efficacy of lemzoparlimab in patients with solid tumor. And the fourth clinical milestone which I think is also critical is related to lemzoparlimab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Now we are running -- we're in the process of running two -- running an international clinical trial involving clinical sites both in U.S. and China in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And this is a combination clinical trial of lemzoparlimab with rituximab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And we expect to have data readouts by the fourth quarter of this year.

Now these two critical milestones are so important because lemzoparlimab combination trial in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma may lead to a registrational trial in China, and this is going to help us to secure our position, our ambition to register our CD47 antibody as the first CD47 antibody in China. And this is our ambition to move forward very quickly with lemzoparlimab in multiple clinical trials in MDS, AML and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. So those are the -- I would say, those are the four most critical clinical milestones among others.

And then your first question, could you repeat?

Louise Chen -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Yes. Investors have been quite interested in your antibody program, and I know you have quite a few compounds here and heading into the clinic. So just curious, how you plan to differentiate your franchise from others that are in development? Thank you.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

You're talking about our antibodies in clinical developments or...

Louise Chen -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Yes, the bi-specific antibodies. I'm sorry.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Okay. All right. So yeah. So this year we have three new antibodies that have entered into clinical development in the U.S. The first one is TJ210. This is a novel monoclonal antibody directed at the C5a Receptor through a novel mechanism, anti-tumor mechanism. We're very excited about this novel antibody. And based on all the preclinical data, we are moving this molecule into a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. And the trial just started in the past two months or so, it's ongoing. And we also have a plan to initiate another clinical trial, a new trial in China.

And the second antibody is bi-specific antibody, it's a highly differentiated bi-specific antibody, call it TJ-L14B. This is a bi-specific antibody with PD-L1 and 4-1BB. It works to maximize T-cell activation at a tumor site through PD-L1 and 4-1BB, as you know. Those antibodies are co-stimulatory molecules to activated T-cells within the tumor. And the other advantage of this bi-specific antibody is that the 4-1BB arm of the bi-specific antibody is a conditional activation, meaning that the 4-1BB product bi-specific antibody is not active in a system until it reaches the tumor site. So, it works through local activation of 4-1BB. Therefore, it will avoid systemic exposure and liver toxicity commonly seen with other CD4 -- with other 4-1BB antibodies used alone. So, we think our bi-specific antibody is highly differentiated because the 4-1BB part is through -- works through a conditional activation.

Now, the third antibody, also from that we also received -- just received FDA approval to get into a clinical -- Phase 1 clinical trial in the US. It's a novel bi-specific antibody called TJ-CD4B with Claudin 18.2 and conditional activation of 4-1BB. So, it's designed to treat cancers expressing high levels of Claudin 18.2 such as gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer. This is a very novel molecule and we -- in the past few years, we have generated very expensive preclinical data supporting its novelty and anti-tumor activity. Again, this molecule has a 4-1BB arm that is -- that only works at a local site to avoid systemic exposure and liver toxicity. And just last week, we received R&D approval from the US FDA. We are preparing to enter Phase 1 clinical trial in the US.

So those are the three new antibodies -- monoclonal antibody and two bi-specific antibodies that have entered clinical development stage in the US this year.

Louise Chen -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you.

Joan Huaqiong Shen -- Director and Chief Executive Officer

Go ahead. Sorry.

Joseph M. Catanzaro -- Piper Sandler & Co. -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys, for taking my questions. Congrats on all the nice progress here. Just two from me. I'm wondering, if you can provide a little bit more detail on the tumor type that will be included in lemzoparlimab China basket study and how that's informed by your early clinical data, translational data, competitor data as well as the prevalence of tumor types within Greater China?

And then, my second question is, if you could just help set expectations for the upcoming R&D Day you guys are hosting in April and whether we could see any new clinical data there? And if so, from what program? Thanks.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you for the question. I can take the first question. Now, we are taking three parallel approaches to identify or to select solid tumor types that may have the highest probability of success. The first approach is really to rely on our translational medicine study looking at CD47 expression at different tumor types. And through the study, we have seen a range of CD47 expression in different tumors. For example, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer have a very high expression of CD47 while other tumor types have a relatively low expression. So, this is important to guide us as to what tumor types we want to select to start with for a better chance of success.

And the second approach is really to -- based on our ongoing clinical trial in the US in patients with solid tumor with lemzoparlimab in combination with KEYTRUDA. We are expanding the patient population and getting more data in terms of clinical efficacy signal and based on increasing data that will also give us opportunity to see what tumor types are more susceptible to lemzoparlimab in combination with KEYTRUDA.

And then, the third approach is really to closely monitoring other companies -- what other companies are doing. And there are reports about their trials for clinical activity in CD47. Now, in a nutshell, for expanded clinical trial, so in China, in the second half of this year, we will start a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with solid tumor with lemzoparlimab in combination with PD-1 antibody. And to make to make a long story short, we selected lung cancer, ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer for this clinical trial. And this trial is by a basket design. And the outcome of the trial may potentially lead to a registrational clinical trial in China. And we're looking forward to getting the trial started in China.

Now, for your second question, the R&D date, perhaps I will ask Joan to comment. We are in the process of organizing the R&D Day and structure the material we're going to talk about. I like to ask Joan to elaborate on our plan for our R&D Day.

Joan Huaqiong Shen -- Director and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you for your interest in R&D Day. In terms of the arrangement, we have two sessions; one is panel session, which will be more focusing on our hematologic indications and landscapes. And we will invite our KOLs -- really top tier KOLs to take presentations on overall landscape and patient needs. And our management will present in much more interest of the process -- progress of our clinical trials, not necessarily the new data top-line results and that we want to just provide in more detail about our clinical programs and our strategies as well as the timelines of releasing the data.

In terms of the US one, which will be in April 26 is the virtual in combination with our live discussions. Again, that one will be more focusing on the immuno-oncology landscape globally to really help us to facilitate the discussion in terms of our upcoming programs as well as the overall landscape in US. And also, it will be composed of the KOL presentation from the prestigious academicians as well as our management team for a detailed presentation of the plan, especially in particular the data readout of this year's.

Joseph M. Catanzaro -- Piper Sandler & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

All right. Thank you.

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Operator, can you take the next question?

Kelly Shi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hey. Congrats on the great progress on all fronts. For uliledlimab, could you provide more details about readout at ASCO regarding the patient number and also [Indecipherable] between monotherapy and achieve the combo cohort? That's first one. And my second one is regarding the CD47 antibody. I'm wondering that since you have chosen non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and the head and neck cancer for the China combo trial or should I think of the CD37 antibody, are you going to now overlapping indications, this is not in your consideration? Thank you.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you, Kelly. Let me take the first question. As we announced in February this year, we completed Phase 1 clinical trial of uliledlimab in the US. The top-line results from our Phase 1 clinical trial of uliledlimab was single agent ranking and in combination with the T-cell have shown, first of all, safety profile and expected PK/PD profile. More importantly, we have seen favorable clinical activity of this molecule uliledlimab in patients with solid tumor.

Now, for obvious reasons, we are on the embargo by ASCO. So, today, we are not in a position to provide more detailed data. But for sure we will present all the clinical data -- detailed data at the next -- at upcoming ASCO meeting in June. And by that time, we'll be happy and we'll be very excited to share the data with you and with others.

Now, for your next question -- what was the next question?

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly, can you repeat the second question?

Kelly Shi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

As always. So, for the lemzoparlimab, you have chosen non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and head and neck for your China combo trial. Therefore, when you consider the next step for the CD73 antibody, are you trying to, like choose now overlapping indications or this is not in your consideration, it's now like a efficacy-driven [Indecipherable]? Thank you.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Yeah. Yeah. Thank you. Thank you for the question. It's a great question. As I mentioned earlier for lemzoparlimab, we have selected lung cancer, ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer in a basket trial. It is our plan to move forward for lemzoparlimab. For uliledlimab, there is also some overlap with the cancer types because for uliledlimab lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, it's also among the cancer types we selected to move forward. So, there is some overlap in terms of the indication between the two monoclonal antibodies, but largely there are different indications for different antibodies.

Kelly Shi -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you.

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Kelly. Operator, I think we need to wrap up here, but we can take one more question.

Zhongping Yuan -- Huatai Securities -- Analyst

Hi. First, congratulations on the remarkable milestones achieved both clinically and operationally in year 2020. I've got two questions here. And the first involves our CD38 antibody, so could you introduce the potential pricing strategy of felzartamab after its approval, especially just knowing that Mr. Jingwu Zang -- mentioned that he's trying to constructing marketing team for this drug. Also we have noticed that pricing pressure in the national and reimbursement drug is negotiating, so we currently experience a very significant -- for inclusion of TJ202 and [Indecipherable]?

And the second question is about our financial performance. I noticed that the company has recorded revenue of US$136 million and a positive net income, which is not normally seen for biotech. I suppose that the revenue is posted by the [Indecipherable] is very correct. So could you further elaborate this impressive financial performance? And the third question was our recent collaborations. So, could you give a very brief introduction of the mask to antibody. It seems that it's hard to identify some background information? That's all my questions.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

All right. Thank you for the questions. Maybe I first ask Jielun to address the second question and then why others preparing to address your other questions. All right. Jielun?

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Jingwu. So, let me address the first and second questions. And I'll leave the third one to one of our management. So, the first question you asked is about the pricing strategy for our CD38 monoclonal antibody. I would like to first start by saying that the CD38 market in China is quite stable in terms of competitive intensity. Right now, there's only one molecule, one drug that's approved by the Chinese FDA, which is daratumumab and it's roughly a year ahead of us. So we think the types of pricing competition you see in other areas or therapeutic areas, for example, the PD-1 or PD-L1 market in China, I don't think you will see that with CD38 in China because there aren't that many competition. And going forward, I think it won't be daratumumab and us for the next few years. So I'd like to start by saying that.

The second thing is in terms of pricing strategy. We are -- as a local player in this market, we think we have some inherent advantages in terms of pricing flexibility. The first one is our CD38 is only going to be marketed in China. So we don't have a global pricing system to protect. So China is our only market and is our home market. So, we will do everything to make sure that we have the maximum market share in China.

The second thing I would like to mention is that because we were going to be manufacturing this product in China in our own Hangzhou facility, so we will enjoy better COGS position than our foreign competitor. Therefore, allowing us to negotiate better with the NRDL when it comes to that type of negotiation. So, our strategy will be to get on the NRDL as quickly as possible, but also make sure that both in terms of cost position and also the pricing flexibility we can get on -- we can be as flexible as possible when we negotiate with the NRDL. So that's my first -- that's my answer to your first question.

The second question you asked is about our financial performance. Thank you very much for congratulating us. I think the biggest driver for our outperformance financially last year is the faster and a better progress in our partnership with AbbVie. So, we have received -- we had received not only the upfront payment, but also the first milestone payment and we are on our way to work with AbbVie to realize the second milestone payment. So, I think that operational -- that business reality was reflected in our revenue recognition. And therefore, you're seeing a better than -- perhaps better than expected net revenue and also net profit performance from our financials.

Third question, I would...

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Yeah. So, I also like to add, it is unusual for companies like us to be profitable at this stage. I think, what is important is that over the past few years, especially last year was the partnership with AbbVie, we've been building a significant revenue stream following our licensing. And as I mentioned earlier, this licensing revenue stream would converge with sales revenue when we have the first product launched in China. So, we're quite excited about this perspective how we can build our revenue stream over the next few years.

Now, let me address your third question. Now, recently as you have seen, we signed two deals with two separate companies. And this is part of our new initiative -- new discovery initiative to work with companies with transformative platform technologies, OK. So, one company is complex as I mentioned earlier. It's a European company with unique platform technology to generate antibodies -- specific formats of antibodies enable to get into cells. So those are cell penetrating antibodies. And we're very excited about this opportunity because through such platform technology, we'll be able to generate a panel of novel antibodies that can penetrate into the cell to target intracellular targets that are otherwise intractable. And that really opens a lot of opportunities for us.

And the second partnership with science is with a Shanghai-based company called Affinity. They have this unique technology to mask antibodies. And only the antibodies -- in the system, the masked antibody will not work because they're not active, until the antibody reaches the tumor sites where the masking peptide can be cleavaged by the enzyme, specific enzymes only exists inside the tumor. So, this technology enables us to generate novel monoclonal antibodies that can only activate at a tumor site for a better efficacy and also to avoid systemic toxicity for some selective targets. So we're quite excited. We have agreements in place to generate a series of masked antibodies for different immuno-oncology targets.

Zhongping Yuan -- Huatai Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you, Dr. Zang. According to a description, it seems that the MUSK antibodies are something kind of ADC, right?

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

No, this is not really ADC. So, it's a technology where you can attach masking peptides to the active sites of antibody, OK. So that antibody will not be active in the circulation, in the system. But when the antibody reaches the tumor side, the masking peptide will be cleavaged and it will be destroyed sort of speed by specific enzyme only existed in the tumor. So, the antibody then becomes active in the tumor site. So, our top technology, as I mentioned earlier, enables us to make novel antibodies to avoid potential systemic exposure of toxicity and for the antibody to reach to the tumor sites to be active and to exert and have tumor activity only at the tumor site.

Zhongping Yuan -- Huatai Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Very helpful.

Jingwu Zhang Zang -- Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

Thank you.

Jielun Zhu -- Director and Chief Financial Officer

Operator, we have to wrap up the call.

