IM8 adds two distinguished clinical experts to its Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing its commitment to health and wellness innovation.

IM8, a premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the addition of Dr. Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in preventive cardiovascular health, and Dr. Amy Shah, an integrative medicine physician focused on gut health and nutrition. This move reflects IM8’s commitment to innovation in health and wellness. The SAB, which already includes experts from prestigious institutions like the Mayo Clinic and NASA, has been crucial in product development. The company’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, is a clinically validated all-in-one supplement designed to replace multiple products, emphasizing IM8’s dedication to quality and evidence-based health solutions. With the global supplements market growing significantly, IM8 aims to strengthen its position as a leader in scientifically-backed wellness products.

Addition of Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. Amy Shah to the Scientific Advisory Board enhances IM8's expertise in cardiovascular health and integrative wellness.







The press release emphasizes the scientific qualifications of the new board members, but does not provide specific details on how their expertise will translate into tangible product improvements or innovations, potentially raising questions about the effectiveness of the company's future initiatives.

While the press release lists several notable experts on the Scientific Advisory Board, it lacks information regarding the timeline or specific goals for future product developments, which could lead to skepticism about the company's strategic direction.

The heavy reliance on the reputations and accolades of advisory members might create undue pressure on the company to deliver high-performance results, making any future failures or setbacks more notable and potentially damaging to the brand's credibility.

Adds Renowned Clinical Experts Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. Amy Shah to Existing Team from Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, NASA and Yale University







CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





IM8





, the premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, today announced the addition of two distinguished new members, Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. Amy Shah, to its world-class





Scientific Advisory Board





(SAB). These additions underscore IM8’s unwavering commitment to leading innovation in science, longevity and human performance.





Newly joining IM8’s SAB are:







Dr. Amy Shah



– An acclaimed integrative medicine physician and double board-certified expert in Internal Medicine, Dr. Shah focuses on gut health, hormonal balance and nutrition. Her practical, evidence-based approach and extensive experience in integrative wellness will guide IM8’s continued development of comprehensive wellness solutions.







Dr. Jeremy London



– With over 25 years of experience, Dr. London is a board-certified and renowned cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in preventive cardiovascular health. He is recognized as a leader in minimally invasive heart valve treatments and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair. Dr. London’s deep commitment to preventive care and patient education will further enhance IM8’s cardiovascular health product initiatives.





“Our Scientific Advisory Board has been instrumental since day one in helping us set industry-leading standards," said Danny Yeung, co-founding partner and CEO of IM8. “We’re eager to welcome Dr. Jeremy London and Dr. Amy Shah, whose exceptional expertise will elevate our innovative research and product development even further, reinforcing IM8’s position as a trusted leader in health and wellness.”





Since its inception, IM8’s SAB has featured top experts whose contributions have been crucial to the company’s product development. Among those experts include:







Dr. Dawn Mussallem – Integrative Oncologist at Mayo Clinic







Dr. Mussallem is a distinguished consultant in the Division of Hematology Oncology at Mayo Clinic, where she has served as a clinician for over 20 years, and an Assistant Professor of Medicine. She is a double board-certified lifestyle medicine breast specialist at The Robert and Monica Jacoby Center for Breast Health and founded the Integrative Medicine and Breast Health Program at Mayo Clinic Florida.







Dr. Jim Green – Former Chief Scientist of NASA







Dr. Green has led numerous groundbreaking NASA missions, including Mars Rover landings and the New Horizons mission to Pluto. His expertise in space science and biomedical innovations uniquely benefits IM8’s approach to health and longevity.







Dr. James DiNicolantonio – Cardiovascular Research Scientist and Author







Dr. DiNicolantonio is widely recognized for his research on nutrition, metabolism and human health. He is known for translating complex nutritional science into actionable health advice, strengthening IM8’s nutritional offerings. He is the author/co-author of over 250 academic publications in the medical literature spanning nutrition, nutraceuticals, cardiovascular health, longevity and overall health.







Dr. Suzanne Devkota – Director of Microbiome Research Lab at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center







Dr. Devkota’s pioneering research in microbiome science and its role in chronic diseases aligns closely with IM8’s commitment to developing innovative gut-health solutions. With over 15 years of experience in the field, Dr. Devkota’s research emphasizes the critical connection between the microbiome and overall health, highlighting the potential for microbiome-based therapies.







Dr. David Katz – Founding Director of Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center







Dr. Katz is an internationally recognized expert in preventive medicine, nutrition and public health. His contributions have significantly influenced IM8’s scientifically-validated nutrition and preventive healthcare solutions. He has roughly 250 peer-reviewed publications and has authored/co-authored 19 books to date including multiple editions of leading textbooks in nutrition, preventive medicine, and epidemiology.







Dr. Stephen Anton – Professor in the Department of Physiology and Aging at University of Florida







Prof. Stephen Anton is a renowned expert in aging and metabolic health, with over 20 years of experience in the field. He is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Florida with a primary appointment in the Department of Physiology and Aging. Prof. Anton’s research focuses on the interplay between lifestyle factors, metabolic health, and aging, with a particular emphasis on the benefits of caloric restriction, intermittent fasting, and physical activity.





IM8’s flagship product,





Daily Ultimate Essentials





, exemplifies the SAB’s foundational role. This clinically-validated all-in-one daily powder supplement is designed to replace up to 16 supplements, enhancing energy, immunity, digestion and longevity. Supported by rigorous clinical trials and third-party NSF certification for Sport, it demonstrates IM8’s dedication to quality, transparency and efficacy.





The global supplements market is valued at





$152 billion and projected to reach $300 billion





by 2028, driven by growing consumer demand for credible, scientifically-backed products.







About IM8







IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics, a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.







Media Contact







Camille Livesay





Jack Taylor Public Relations









im8@jacktaylorpr.com







