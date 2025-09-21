I’m a Wealth Coach: 4 Ways To Build a Resilient Retirement Portfolio in 2025

Many Americans are worried about how changing market environments and inflation could negatively impact their retirement savings. However, with the right strategies, it’s possible to build a retirement portfolio that can withstand fluctuations in the market and the economy.

GOBankingRates spoke with Doug Ornstein, a wealth management coach and director at TIAA Wealth Management, about the strategies he recommends for building a resilient retirement portfolio this year.

Diversify Your Investments and Accounts

Spread your money across different types of investments and different types of accounts. Utilizing different types of investments helps protect your money when some investments aren’t doing well.

Holding different types of accounts serves two functions: 1) potential tax benefits and 2) mental accounting helps protect your money from your short-term desires.

Create a Flexible Financial Plan

Have a long-term plan for your money, but be ready to make small changes when needed.

Start with the end in mind. What are your long-term goals? Type those out or write them down so they become real.

At TIAA, our financial planning process asks clients to prioritize goals based on “needs,” “wants” and “wishes.” Whatever framework you use, talking about these goals with loved ones and a financial advisor can help inspire action and stay the course when challenges arise.

Add Safety Nets for Market Volatility

Add some investments that can protect your money during market drops while still letting it grow when times are good.

CDs, bonds, money market, savings, cash and guaranteed annuities can all play a role in providing cash flow and peace of mind when the market gets volatile. My clients share with me that this helps them feel OK about waiting for the stock market to recover, which is key to avoiding the dangers of market timing.

Guaranteed lifetime income — like some annuities — can make your retirement more secure by creating a reliable paycheck and protecting you during market drops. Knowing you have money coming in no matter what happens in the market helps you feel more confident and relaxed.

By mixing guaranteed income with other investments, you can build a retirement plan that gives you both security and growth potential.

Set a Smart Spending Strategy

Be careful about how much money you take out each year, especially during bad markets.

I ask my clients: Are you someone who’s comfortable with a dynamic spending goal in retirement? In other words, are you looking to decrease spending on things like travel, gifts, restaurants, etc. if the market is down?

If you don’t want to make major lifestyle adjustments during retirement, some annuity income may be helpful for you. Just like your work paycheck, guaranteed income gives you money you can count on every month.

