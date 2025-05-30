I’m a Travel Expert: 5 Top Travel Destinations for Millennials Worth the Money in 2025

According to Jakes Maritz, co-founder and board chair at TourAxis, millennials are completely reshaping the travel landscape. In fact, when it comes to travel, millennials are now one of the world’s most influential demographics. So what is it they’re looking for in a vacation?

“Millennial travelers seek out unique destinations, prioritize sustainable tourism, and crave authentic and immersive cultural experiences,” Maritz said. And, importantly, having entered the workforce during the Great Recession, many millennials want the most value for their money.

Here are five travel destinations worth the money and aligned with millennial values, according to travel experts.

Japan

“With its captivating blend of cutting-edge innovation, ancient traditions and breathtaking aesthetics, Japan is a top destination on many millennial travelers’ bucket lists,” Maritz said.

From cherry blossoms and sumo wrestling to authentic sushi and serene temples, the island nation of Japan submerses travelers with a unique combination of old and new. Travelers can explore neon-lit skyscrapers and shrines in well-known cities like Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima, as well as gardens and castles in hidden gems like Kanazawa and Takayama. And they shouldn’t leave without a visit to a green tea farm or a ride on the legendary Shinkansen bullet train.

Per Maritz, a 13-day tour (with lodging included) can begin around $2,600 per person.

South Africa

“With its unrivaled natural diversity from rolling winelands and towering mountains to sweeping coastal scenery and world-class safaris, South Africa truly offers something for everyone,” Maritz said.

Tourists can check out Cape Town — the oldest and perhaps most well-known urban city in the country — or drive the Garden Route, an ocean-hugging highway stretching from Mossel Bay to the Storms River that showcases the best of South Africa’s beauty and hospitality. Then, of course, there’s Kruger National Park, South Africa’s most famous game reserve, offering multiday, once-in-a-lifetime safaris.

With its diverse ecosystems, South Africa offers opportunities to support local businesses and communities, as well as the option to unplug and digitally detox — all things some millennials crave.

Per Maritz, a 14-day tour (with lodging included) can begin around $2,170 per person.

Mexico City

“Mexico City has transformed into a dynamic cultural hub with world-class museums, vibrant street art and one of the most exciting food scenes in the world,” said Alex Alioto, founder and head of growth and partnerships at Whimstay.

A spot Condé Nast Traveler once called “the tastiest destination in North America,” Mexico City offers everything from fine dining establishments to sizzling street tacos and churro shops with lines around the block. Tourists can visit Monumento a la Revolución (commemorating the Mexican Revolution) and Mercado Jamaica (Mexico City’s principal flower market), or they can take an Uber ride outside the city to catch a Teotihuacan hot air balloon tour. In Mexico City, both ancient and modern cultures fuse to create lively and colorful experiences at affordable prices.

Per Alioto, accommodations run between $70 and $150 per night for everything from hostels to boutique hotels, and daily expenses usually run between $40 and $70 per day. He estimated the average cost of a seven-day trip to be between $1,800 and $2,600 per person.

Greece

“Greece is always a good idea for millennial travelers,” Maritz said. “A visit to the Greek capital and its most celebrated islands perfectly combines ancient culture with Instagrammable scenery and vibrant nightlife!”

Not only is Athens, Greece, a budget-friendly city full of cultural and historical wonders like the Acropolis and Parthenon, there are many Greek islands to explore too, like Mykonos and Santorini.

Per Maritz, a seven-day tour of Athens, Mykonos and Santorini (factoring in lodging and travel between islands) can begin around $1,975 per person.

Portland, Oregon

What millennial travel guide would be complete without the city of Portland, Oregon? Embracing sustainability, creative expression and endless Fred Armisen references, “Portland offers an eco-friendly urban experience with excellent public transportation, an incredible food and craft beer scene, and proximity to stunning natural attractions,” Alioto said. The city also contains the world’s largest independent bookstore and a bridge specifically reserved for bicyclists.

Per Alioto, accommodations run between $120 and $180 per night and daily expenses usually run between $60 and $90 per day. He estimated the average cost of a seven-day trip to be between $1,800 and $2,600 per person.

