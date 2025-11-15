I’m a Travel Expert: 5 Top Destinations for Retired Boomers in 2026

Retirees aren’t just flocking to the same sun-and-sand destinations anymore. According to travel experts, retirees are gravitating toward places that are easy to navigate, rich in history and nature, and offer a good balance of relaxation and adventure.

Here are the top five destinations experts are seeing retirees book for the year ahead.

Portugal

According to Kara Simmons, travel advisor and founder of Ready, Set, Booked, Portugal — specifically the coastline between Lisbon and Porto — is one of the top destinations for retired boomers in 2026.

“It is walkable, safe and English-friendly, which makes it a great combination for retirees,” she said. “Plus, there are beautiful beaches, charming medieval towns, and plenty of golf courses. It’s similar to the Algarve but cheaper and with fewer crowds.”

Portugal is also very affordable. Simmons estimates that you can stay at great boutique properties and spend less than $5,000 per couple for a weeklong trip.

“Best deals are in April or May,” she said. “This is when you can beat the summer crowd and save around 20% to 30% overall on the trip.”

Estimated budget for two people, one week: $4,200-$4,800

Flights: $1,200-$1,600 (round-trip from major U.S. cities)

Boutique hotels/guesthouses: $1,200-$1,400

Food & wine: $700-$900

Transportation: $200-$300

Hokkaido

Hokkaido, Japan, is another top pick for retirees who love national parks and hot springs. For outdoors enthusiasts, Shiretoko National Park is a must-visit — it’s a virtually untouched wilderness with plenty of wildlife sightings.

“For a week-long trip to Hokkaido, you should also be able to keep your budget under the $5,000 mark as a couple,” Simmons said. “And if you travel in September or October, you may be able to save about 15% to 25% on your total costs.”

Estimated budget for two people, one week: $4,500 – $5,000

Flights: $2,000-$2,400 (round-trip from the U.S.)

Hotels & traditional inns: $1,200-$1,400

Food: $700-$900

Rail passes & transport: $300-$400

Activities & park entry: $200

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Central Valley is another popular destination, Simmons said. “It’s just a short flight from the U.S., and it’s also extremely budget-friendly.”

The region offers a slower pace of life, lush coffee plantations and plenty of eco-lodges — perfect for retirees who want a more laid-back vacation.

If you travel between May and November, Simmons said you can avoid the peak tourist rush and save 30% to 40% overall on lodging and activities.

Estimated budget for two people, one week: $3,800 – $4,300

Flights: $800-$1,000 (round-trip)

Eco-lodge or boutique hotel: $1,000-$1,200

Food: $500-$700

Car rental or transfers: $300-$400

Excursions: $300-$400

Egypt

“As a travel advisor, I’m noticing a lot of retirees traveling to Egypt. Many are booking cruise [and] land tours, so there’s the ease of travel with a guide and a smaller group that always stays together,” said Bobby Laurie, travel expert and analyst at The Jet Set.

This kind of structured itinerary is perfect for retirees who want cultural depth without worrying about logistics.

Estimated budget for two people, 10-14 days: $5,000 – $5,800

Flight: Often included in the package

Cruise and land tour packages: $4,000-$4,800 (10-14 days)

Incidentals and tips: $300-$400

European Christmas Markets

“I’ve also noticed a huge surge in folks traveling for the European Christmas markets — whether by land or cruise,” Laurie said. “I’ve been told that many don’t like traveling to warmer destinations anymore, and the idea of getting into the holiday spirit, shopping for their family and also not worrying about being overly hot has led to their decision to look into these trips.”

Estimated budget for two people, one week: $4,500 – $6,000

Flights: $1,200-$1,600

River cruise or hotel stays: $2,000-$3,000

Food: $600-$800

Trains & transfers: $300-$400

Tours & experiences: $300



