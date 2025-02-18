I’m a Tax Expert: These Issues Could Delay Your Refund

The 2025 tax filing season has begun, but some have voiced concerns over potential delays this year.

President Trump’s administration has issued a slew of executive orders that affect various federal entities, including the IRS. Newsweek reported that this could accelerate early retirements at the IRS and strain staffing; this hiring freeze could prevent the agency from replacing these workers.

In a January LinkedIn post, Melanie Lauridsen, vice president for tax policy and advocacy at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, wrote that the freeze should not affect seasonal IRS employees. She also pointed out that the IRS can reallocate workers from other departments to help process tax returns.

The IRS announced that it expects more than 140 million individual tax returns for the 2024 tax year to be filed before the April 15 deadline. However, it cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a specific date.

How Long Do IRS Refunds Typically Take To Receive?

According to the IRS website, it typically takes 21 days for the IRS to process electronically filed returns and four weeks or more for amended returns and returns sent by mail. It could take even longer if your return needs corrections or additional review.

“A tax refund could be delayed weeks or even months in some cases,” explained JustAnswer tax expert Roxanne Hendrix. “The delay may depend on how backed up the IRS is on processing tax returns, whether you turn around requested documentation quickly, and whether you need to file an amended return.”

Common Issues That Delay Refunds

There are a slew of common mistakes taxpayers can make that could delay your tax refund.

Incomplete or Error-Laden Forms

A missing signature, forgotten form, mismatched Social Security number or mathematical mistakes can delay your refund.

“The most common reason tax returns get rejected is incorrect or mismatched personal information — especially when a Social Security number (SSN) doesn’t match IRS or Social Security Administration (SSA) records,” explained John Adams, CFO at Bridgewater Tax and Financial Consulting.

“This often happens due to typos, name changes, such as after marriage or divorce, or using a nickname instead of a legal name,” Adams added.

If you have kids, Turbotax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis recommended that you ensure you have their correct Social Security numbers.

“Kids are worth valuable deductions and credits, but you need the correct Social Security numbers to claim the deductions and credits,” Green-Lewis shared. “In most cases, if your Social Security number or dependents don’t match IRS records, your e-file will be rejected.”

Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit

If you claim the earned income tax credit (EITC) or the additional child tax credit (ACTC), you may not see your refund until March 3.

“If your return has EITC and ACTC, the IRS is not allowed to issue your refund until mid-February under the PATH Act and the IRS states that those impacted by the PATH Act will not start seeing their refunds until March 3 this year,” Greene-Lewis explained.

Dependents

Only one person may be eligible to claim a qualifying child as a dependent on their tax return.

“If you are a single parent, it is important to discuss with the other parent which of you is claiming your child as only one of you can claim the child,” Greene-Lewis shared.

If you’re divorced and using an accountant, Adams recommended providing a divorce decree to help claim a child this year.

Owing Money

When you owe back taxes, the IRS will take your tax refund until the debt is satisfied.

“If a filer owes money from a previous year, the IRS may offset your refund for the current tax year, which will hold up your refund,” Greene-Lewis said.

Incorrect Direct Deposit Information

An incorrect account or routing number can delay your refund if you request a direct deposit; this “makes the IRS mail you a paper check if the agency cannot deposit your refund into a closed bank account,” Hendrix noted.

How To Handle a Refund Delay

Don’t panic if your refund is delayed.

“The best way to handle refund delay is to be patient and keep checking the IRS Where’s My Refund site every few days,” Hendrix advised.

The IRS Where’s My Refund? tool allows taxpayers to check the status of their current-year return within 24 hours for an e-file and four weeks after a paper return. Greene-Lewis added if there’s a delay, the IRS will also send a notice via mail if they adjusted your return or need more information.

After 21 days from e-filing your return, you can contact IRS representatives to have them find out why your refund is delayed. If you mailed your return, you can call after six weeks.

“You can also try to resubmit your return via mail after six weeks if you originally mailed your return,” Greene-Lewis stated. “If you mail your return, I always suggest you mail it a certified return receipt with a signature.”

