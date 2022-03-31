I’m Still Bullish on NIO Stock – You Should Be Too

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s a lot of force behind the EV stock trade — especially Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock, a veritable industry powerhouse, to discuss.

Although folks were doubtful about that last week — NIO saw its stock tank beneath $15 and it’s roared back 50%-plus since then — We recap why the stock was beaten up: Covid-19 lockdowns, Chinese stock delisting fears, and surging metal prices.

I predicted last week that since those are all near-term headwinds that would soon pass, the stock would come rocketing back. A week later, it has.

So, I break down why these fears are easing. And share how I anticipate the current geopolitical tensions to be resolved – and how that will impact the market and EV production.

And as these headwinds continue to pass, NIO stock is set to absolutely soar.

