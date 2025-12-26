I'm Sounding an Alarm on Opendoor Technologies Stock Following Its Massive Drop This Month

Key Points

Opendoor has enjoyed a hot, meme-driven rally this year, but bullish momentum has faded recently.

EMJ Capital leader Eric Jackson recently shifted some of his bullish attention to another meme stock.

Housing market trends could create significant headwinds for Opendoor's turnaround strategy.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) has been one of this year's hottest meme stocks. As of this writing, the company's share price has risen nearly 280% in 2025.

Opendoor got huge valuation boosts earlier this year after EMJ Capital president and portfolio manager Eric Jackson gave the stock ringing bullish endorsements. News that Kaz Nejatian, Shopify's former chief operating officer, was coming on board as CEO helped further support Opendoor's rally -- as did the return of company co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to the board of directors. On the other hand, Opendoor stock has now fallen 21.4% in December, and I think the stock could face more bearish momentum in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Opendoor's days as a hot meme stock may be drawing to a close

Interestingly, Opendoor's valuation fall this month has coincided with a valuation surge for Nextdoor, another meme stock that has recently received Eric Jackson's bullish endorsement. While the two companies share somewhat similar names, their businesses are very different. Opendoor is an iBuyer real-estate specialist, and Nextdoor is a hyper-local social network company.

Jackson's endorsement of Nextdoor may have had the effect of pulling investment capital out of Opendoor and redirecting it to a hot new name that could offer greater potential for near-term upside. Volatility and rotation trends are nothing new for meme stocks, but this recent trend looks concerning in light of the challenges Opendoor faces.

Opendoor faces an uphill turnaround battle

Under its "Opendoor 2.0" strategy, the company is aiming to focus more on artificial intelligence (AI) and shift the model away from successfully predicting economic trends. The new business model is more focused on generating profits from transaction fees for facilitating home sales than on benefiting from rising values for properties in its inventory.

Opendoor has been able to carry out substantial reductions in the number of employees on its payroll and drastically reduce its operating expenses thanks to the integration of AI, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the business will be able to shift into delivering profits and reliable growth. The broader turnaround seemingly hinges on significantly increasing sales and purchases occurring through its platform, but I don't think the near-term outlook on that front is particularly promising.

While U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter came in significantly above expectations, the performance beat was heavily driven by strong consumer spending among wealthier Americans and government spending. Meanwhile, those in lower income brackets are still showing much weaker consumer-confidence levels -- and relatively sluggish home sales suggest that many Americans are taking a cautious approach to employment outlooks and the housing market.

While Opendoor stock is down roughly 41% from the high that it reached earlier this year, the company still has a market capitalization and trades at an elevated valuation. With the housing market looking sluggish, the business's turnaround could face a slow rollout, and meme-stock investors could continue to lose interest.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 26, 2025.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.