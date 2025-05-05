I’m a Single Mom Who Paid Off $102,347 in Debt — How I Did It

Debt can feel like a shadow that never leaves. It interrupts your sleep and turns every unexpected bill into more debt. And for many single parents, the weight of debt is even more overwhelming. Balancing work, child care, household expenses, and debt repayment can feel like you’re barely making any progress.

Courtney B., a human resource worker and a single mom of three, was in this situation not long ago. She’s now debt-free and shares practical steps she took to tackle over $100k in debt in under four years.

She Got Real About Her Numbers

One of the biggest challenges many people face when tackling debt is acknowledging how much they owe. Courtney confronted her financial reality head-on. She pulled her statements, tallied up all the balances she owed, and made a simple spreadsheet to track her debt.

“$102,347 stared at me back then. I took a deep breath and decided it was time to take control,” said Courtney. Getting real about her financial situation gave her clarity on what to do next.

She Chose the Debt Avalanche Method

When deciding how to pay off the debt, Courtney chose the debt avalanche method, a strategy for repaying high-interest debt first before moving to lower-interest debts. “It felt slow in the beginning, but seeing my credit card debt reduce motivated me to keep going,” she said.

While most people prefer the debt snowball method for small wins, the avalanche method saved her thousands in interest.

She Cut Her Expenses

Courtney reviewed her monthly expenses and cut unnecessary ones to free up money for debt payments. She eliminated discretionary expenses like dining out, unnecessary shopping, and canceled unused subscriptions.

“If it wasn’t rent, food, or a bill that kept the lights on, it got cut.” By cutting back, Courtney was able to channel hundreds of dollars each month toward her debt repayment.

She Increased Her Income

While cutting back helped, increasing her income made the biggest difference. Courtney started a freelance writing side hustle. She could write after her kids went to bed. She also delivered groceries over the weekend. “Sometimes, I felt exhausted, but I kept reminding myself why I started.”

She Channeled Every Windfall Toward Debt

It’s tempting to splurge on unexpected money, but for Courtney, she committed to putting every windfall — tax refunds, bonuses, and gifts– toward her debt. “It was tempting to splurge, but I kept thinking, would I rather have a new phone or be one step closer to freedom?”

She Celebrated Small Milestones To Stay Motivated

Paying down six figures in debt can feel like an endless grind, which is why Courtney found ways to celebrate smaller milestones along the way. Each time she paid off $5,000, she planned a small treat for herself and her kids — something fun, but still budget-friendly. “Doing so reminded me why I was doing all this,” she said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Single Mom Who Paid Off $102,347 in Debt — How I Did It

