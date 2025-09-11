I’m a Shopping Expert: I Sold My Clothes Online — Here’s How Much I Made and the Best Apps To Use

Influencer Annie Paripally is the founder of Spectaculargirl.com where she blogs about all things fashion and beauty. In 2019, she began selling her old clothes online to make money on the side.

Paripally estimated she has made roughly $3,300 since she first began — with $2,500 coming from over 100 items she has sold on Poshmark. In addition to Poshmark, Paripally recommended eBay and Curtsy as two of her preferred platforms.

While profits aren’t huge, Paripally has had success moving her items — which, as anyone who has ever ventured into re-selling knows, is the hardest part. Think you have what it takes to turn your vintage items into hard cash? Below are Paripally’s tips on selling your old clothes online.

List as Much as Possible

When it comes to selling clothes online, one thing is clear: it’s a numbers game. And you can never quite predict what buyers will want. So list the kitchen sink.

“There’s clothes I have had from 2013 and surprisingly people are buying these items,” Paripally said. “Although certain brands sell better than others, it doesn’t always have to be a popular brand. I have sold stuff from brands that are unheard of.”

Clean Up Items

Prior to listing items, Paripally recommended cleaning up your items as much as possible — this could include removing stains or excess lint. As for damaged items unable to be repaired?

“If there are imperfections in your items, be transparent and people may still consider your item,” Paripally said.

Make a Bundle

Paripally explained that Poshmark allows users to make bundles. A bundle is when you sell a collection of items that can be bought together either at a discounted rate or to cut down on the cost of shipping. However, not all users will take the time to create bundles themselves, which is why, to sweeten the pot, the seller should create the bundle and include it as one listing.

“Examples that worked for me were a listing with four lip balms and another listing with a set of two bras,” Paripally said.

Personalization

Last but not least, Paripally encouraged sellers to think about the customer experience in order to create good will. Include some colorful tissue paper when you package your items and don’t forget to add a thank you note.

“It allows the customer to feel a connection with you,” Paripally added.

