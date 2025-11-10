I’m a Shopping Expert: 6 Types of Items I Stopped Buying Seasonally at Sam’s Club

For many shoppers, Sam’s Club is a go-to shop for the holidays. Budget-conscious members look forward to the bulk deals, Member’s Mark exclusives and festive displays. But buying seasonally just because something looks festive or feels like a limited-time deal doesn’t always pay off.

See Next: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

Check Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Shelley Solomon, also known as “CostcoandSamsClubMama” on TikTok, said the retailer still offers excellent value and variety overall, but certain products are hit or miss. Phil Lempert, longtime grocery analyst known as The Supermarket Guru, added that rising food costs and supply issues are making some holiday staples more expensive and less worth buying on impulse. Below are six types of Sam’s Club seasonal items these experts said shoppers might want to skip this year and smarter ways to spend instead.

In contrast, here are the best Christmas decor finds at Sam’s Club.

Pre-Lit Member’s Mark Christmas Trees

This 7.5-foot Member’s Mark Augusta Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $239.98 is a prime example. They may look like a holiday shortcut, but pre-lit trees can turn into more trouble than they’re worth. Solomon pointed out that many shoppers find the lights stop working after a single season, causing people to return them or figure out DIY fixes. Shoppers can consider skipping the pre-lit versions altogether and adding their own string lights instead.

Trending Now: 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Lighted and Prismatic Decorations

Sam’s Club’s light-up reindeer and other glowing decorations might look festive on the shelf, but according to Solomon, some shoppers have reported that the lights fail right out of the box. To avoid those issues, shoppers may prefer simple, non-electric decor, such as the Member’s Mark Western Red Cedar Garland for $49.98, that lasts for years.

Holiday Pajamas

While Sam’s Club offers a wide range of seasonal sleepwear from $7.98 to $13.98, Solomon said inconsistent sizing and mismatched colors have become common complaints. “Consistent sizing and color issues, with customers noting poor fit and mismatched orders,” Solomon added. Instead, shoppers can be mindful of online reviews before purchasing or look elsewhere at established apparel retailers like Old Navy or Target, where sizing tends to be more consistent and exchanges are easier.

Chocolates and Gift Boxes

Lempert said chocolate lovers may want to hold off this year. Severe weather in West Africa, where most of the world’s cocoa is produced, has cut output by about 14%, pushing cocoa prices up threefold. “That’s leading to higher shelf prices and smaller packaging across the board,” Lempert explained. Shoppers may notice fewer deals and smaller assortments in stores this holiday season as a result. Like this 1.3-pound Ghirardelli Chocolate Collection Tin for $29.96.

Fresh Ground Beef

Ground beef prices have climbed to record highs this year. Lempert says shoppers should think twice before grabbing it from the meat counter. “Instead of buying it in the meat department, compare the price of frozen ground beef,” he advises. Frozen options often cost less and offer similar quality, making them a smart swap for families planning big holiday meals.

For instance, a fresher Member’s Mark 90/10 Ground Beef Roll sells for about $5.72 per pound, while a 40-count box of frozen 75/25 seasoned patties costs around $41.98 total (roughly $1.05 per patty). The frozen version offers comparable quality for burgers or family meals at a fraction of the cost, making it a simple way to stretch your grocery budget this holiday season.

Oversized Outdoor Inflatables

Big outdoor inflatables are holiday favorites, but availability can be hit or miss. Solomon pointed out that some popular designs are sold only in certain regions and sell out quickly, leaving shoppers empty-handed. Those who want festive outdoor displays may find more lasting value in classic decor like string lights or reusable metal signs. Like this 24-foot string of Member’s Mark LED Tape Lights for $24.98.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 6 Types of Items I Stopped Buying Seasonally at Sam’s Club

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.