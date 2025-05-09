I’m a Shopping Expert: 3 Ways To Shop Smart as Tariff-Related Prices Rise

The extra costs of tariffs are expected to begin to trickle down to consumers in the form of higher prices for everyday essentials, including household goods, clothing and more. While shoppers can’t control rising prices, they can control when and how they shop to get the best prices possible.

To help shoppers navigate tariff-related rising costs, GOBankingRates spoke with Stephanie Carls, a retail insight expert at RetailMeNot, to get her top tips to shop smart in the current economic climate.

Shop Seasonal Sales

Timing is everything. Seasonal sales are one of the best ways to save — especially on big-ticket items.

In May, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day bring discounts on home goods, spring clothing, outdoor gear, furniture and appliances. In July, Prime Day typically features electronics, tech and beauty deals, while Fourth of July sales often include grills, mattresses and summer essentials.

Shoppers can maximize these sales by stacking savings — combine promo codes, loyalty rewards and cash back.

Buy Items Now That Are Likely To Get More Expensive

Certain categories of products are expected to see price surges soon due to tariffs, so it’s better to make these purchases sooner rather than later.

Electronics: Smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs are expected to be hit hardest by the latest round of tariffs, as many rely on Chinese manufacturing. If you know you'll need a new device in the next few months, planning ahead could save you money.

Appliances: Washers and dryers, air fryers and blenders, as well as other appliances — both large and small — often include imported components. Tariffs could raise prices and lead to longer delivery timelines as demand shifts ahead of price hikes.

Toys: Toys were previously exempt from tariffs, but that protection has been removed. With the majority of toys imported from China, the category is now fully exposed to new import costs. Expect higher prices closer to the holidays, especially on name-brand items.

Furniture: While some furniture is made domestically, many brands rely on imported wood, metal or upholstery. Tariffs and ongoing shipping delays are likely to raise prices across mid-range and affordable categories.

Clothing: Most major U.S. retailers depend on overseas textile production. Tariffs, along with rising labor costs abroad, may lead to fewer markdowns and tighter inventories — especially for fast-fashion and seasonal items.

Be a ‘Precision Shopper’

At RetailMeNot, we encourage shoppers to adopt precision shopping — a strategy built on planning ahead, timing purchases around seasonal sales and stacking savings so you can stretch your budget without giving up your lifestyle.

Here are a few smart ways to put that into practice:

Start early: Use end-of-season clearance events to prep for future needs, including back-to-school shopping.

Replace with purpose: If your appliances or tech are on its last legs, plan to upgrade during Memorial Day, Prime Day or other major sale events.

Be intentional: Don't buy into the hype. Instead, plan [to buy] what you actually need and time your purchases when deals are at their best.

Stack your savings: Combining sales, promo codes and cash back is one of the easiest ways to stretch your spend. RetailMeNot users can earn up to 25% cash back on top retailers.

Compare prices: Use price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel, or check multiple retailers before clicking "buy" to ensure you're getting the best price.

Join loyalty programs: Many stores offer early access, member-only discounts and exclusive offers. Sephora, Target, Kohl's and Ulta all [have loyalty programs that] are worth joining.

