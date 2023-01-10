Markets
I'm Selling These Stocks if They Don't Have a Great 2023

January 10, 2023 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Some of the most exciting growth companies of 2020 and 2021 had absolutely horrific performances in 2022. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two in particular they could get rid of if there isn't a dramatic improvement this year.

*Stock prices in the video are as of Jan. 6, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Offerpad Solutions and Zillow Group. Tyler Crowe has positions in Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
