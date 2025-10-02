I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 3 Financial Influencers Who Actually Helped Me

There are tons of financial influencers and money experts who share financial advice online. The key is knowing who to follow and trust. GOBankingRates spoke to self-made millionaire Justin Azarias, owner and founder of Property Homebuyers CA, about money experts and financial influencers that helped him build wealth. No gimmicks, no get-rich-quick schemes — just smart advice, real talk and a few mindset shifts that made all the difference.

“I am a self-made millionaire who built my wealth through real estate investing, penny-pinching financial discipline and regularly reinvesting,” Azaria said. “Do I attribute my mentality and approach to changes early on to a handful of key money influencers? Not social media influencers; I specifically looked up to people who offered down-to-earth, no-holds-barred advice based on their own experiences.”

Read More: Dave Ramsey Says This is the Best Way to Pay Off Debt

Check Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here’s a look at who they are.

Dave Ramsey: Disciplined Finances

Ramsey’s no-debt philosophy and Baby Steps approach gave Azarias a solid foundation in personal finance.

“Although I’d later refine my strategy, his emphatic attention to budgeting, saving and avoiding consumer debt enabled me to establish the strongest type of money self-control, which is essential to long-term success,” he said.

Even if you don’t adopt all of his methods, Azarias said Ramsey’s goal of intentionality with money is an excellent foundation for anyone wishing to accumulate wealth.

Explore More: Here’s Why You Always Want to Know Your Net Worth, According to a Financial Expert

Graham Stephan: Investment and Real Estate Strategy

Graham Stephan’s YouTube videos provided Azarias with insight into the nuances of real estate investing, cash flow and using credit wisely.

“He balances down-to-earth stories with pragmatic guidance, especially on how to be long-term oriented and manage passive income,” Azarias said.

He also explained that Stephan breaks down intangible concepts into practical advice that everyday people can use.

Ramit Sethi: Creating a Wealthy Life

“Ramit Sethi taught me that saving isn’t just about that; it’s about investing in areas where your values align,” Azarias said.

His “spend extravagantly on what you love, and cut ruthlessly on what you don’t” mantra inspired Azarias to dream bigger, invest in himself and systematize significant aspects of his money life.

“His focus on mindset and systems, rather than hustle culture, truly transformed my business model and lifestyle,” Azarias said.

Additional Advice

Azarias highly recommended avoiding a get-rich-quick mentality. “Long-term wealth requires patience, planning and risk management,” he said.

Here is some criteria to look at when choosing who to follow for money advice:

When seeking financial advice from financial influencers, don’t just follow whoever is trending. Instead, select individuals with genuine credentials and a reputable background.

Do first, then advise. Focus on behavior-guiding advice rather than strategy.

Azarias noted that if you model your learning about personal finance after voices that resonate with your values and goals, you’ll save years of trial and failure. “These individuals taught me to be more thoughtful, more purposeful and ultimately more impactful,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 3 Financial Influencers Who Actually Helped Me

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.