I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the One Luxury Item I Regret Buying

Once you hit that million-dollar mark, the world is your oyster. Or, at least, that’s how it feels when it comes to your newfound spending power. Reaching significant wealth can pose a big temptation when it comes to splurging, but you should be careful. You might end up regretting your purchase.

GOBankingRates spoke with self-made millionaire Daniel Meursing, chief financial officer of Premier Staff, a luxury staffing agency in Los Angeles, to discuss the one luxury item he regrets buying.

“At [my company], we’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most prestigious names in entertainment and luxury,” Meursing said. “From staffing Oscar parties to coordinating events for brands like Louis Vuitton and Ferrari, we’ve seen our fair share of opulence. This exposure, combined with my background in finance, has given me a unique perspective on the value of luxury items.”

Read below to find out what this self-made millionaire’s experience taught him about wealth and happiness.

The Allure of Timeless Luxury

“Picture this: It’s a crisp autumn evening in Beverly Hills,” Meursing said. “I’m at a high-profile event for a luxury watch brand, surrounded by the gentle tick of exquisite timepieces and the soft murmur of Hollywood’s elite. That’s when I spot it — a limited-edition, platinum-cased masterpiece that seems to whisper promises of status, craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

“‘You’ve earned this, Daniel,’ it seemed to say. This is what success looks like,” he continued. “A few days later, I found myself the proud owner of a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Sky Moon Tourbillon. Price tag? A cool $1.5 million.”

That $1.5 million might seem like a hefty price, but Meursing rationalized it as “an investment, a symbol of my hard work and a potential heirloom for my children.”

But here’s the thing about luxury watches. As Meursing explained, “They’re a lot like that Michelin-starred restaurant everyone raves about. The idea is often more appealing than the reality.” And after a while, that appeal wore off.

“Sure, those first few weeks were thrilling. I felt a surge of pride every time I glanced at my wrist. But then came the harsh realities,” he said.

The Hidden Costs

“As someone who used to help clients secure mortgages at EZ Fundings Home Loans, I should have known better than to overlook the ongoing costs,” Meursing said. “Insurance, servicing, security — it was like having a small, ticking financial burden strapped to my wrist.”

He continued, “I found myself constantly worried about damaging the watch. Every doorway became a potential hazard, every handshake a risk. It was supposed to be worn and enjoyed, but instead, it often stayed locked in a safe.”

Aside from this, Meursing said the watch also created a disconnect with those around him and wasn’t exactly practical.

“In our line of work, we often deal with down-to-earth, hardworking staff. Wearing a watch that cost more than many homes felt increasingly out of touch. It created an unintended barrier between me and our team,” he said. “Despite its incredible complications, the watch wasn’t as practical as my smartwatch for day-to-day use. I found myself reaching for simpler, more functional timepieces more often than not.”

Meursing also felt the pressure of expectations from wearing it. “Owning such a visible symbol of wealth created unexpected social pressures. It became a talking point at every event, often overshadowing more meaningful conversations,” he said.

The Lesson Learned

“After a year of ownership, I made the difficult decision to sell the watch,” he said. “The process was humbling — even at this level, luxury watches can depreciate. But the experience taught me an invaluable lesson about the true nature of luxury and fulfillment.

“In the world of finance, we often talk about assets and liabilities,” Meursing noted. “But what I’ve learned is that the most valuable assets aren’t always tangible. They’re experiences, relationships and the freedom to choose how we spend our time and resources.”

Despite ultimately selling the watch, the purchase gave Meursing a new perspective.

“Today, when I work with clients planning extravagant events — be it a star-studded gala for Netflix or a fashion show on Rodeo Drive — I have a new perspective on luxury,” said Meursing. “I appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry, but I no longer equate owning expensive things with success or happiness.”

Now, he tells his team, “The real luxury in life is the ability to say no to things that don’t truly add value to your life, even if you can afford them.”

And about his watch, Meursing said, “My million-dollar watch may be gone, but the lessons it left behind have been invaluable. They’ve made me a better [chief financial officer], a more mindful consumer and ultimately, a happier person.”

