I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 7 Grant Cardone Tips To Get Rich

Many of us want to be millionaires, but where do we begin? Amelia K, a 35-year-old in medical sales in Chicago, turned her financial life around by following advice from one of our Top 100 Money Experts, Grant Cardone. Starting with an ordinary job in her mid-20s, Amelia built up close to a million in investments over the course of just ten years. She says Cardone’s teachings were a big help.

Here are the seven main tips she used from Cardone to get rich.

‘Be great, not just average.’

“Not to get too hustle culture about it, but Cardone says being average is failing and there’s honestly something to that,” Amelia shared. “I realized I was just settling for OK in my job and money stuff. So I decided to try to be great at everything — my work, my side jobs, and my investments. Changing how I thought about things really helped.”

Amelia reinvested in the things she cared about and did everything with passion. She said it made a major difference.

Be a Deal-Making Machine!

“I learned from Grant that you make money when you close deals,” Amelia said. “I started trying to make every conversation into a chance to make a deal. Whether it was asking for a raise, getting an investment, or just meeting new people. I practiced a lot to get better at it.”

Every interaction should be authentic but always keep your goals in mind — you’re here to make money, and it should almost always be on your mind.

Don’t Listen to Negative People

“One of the best things Grant taught me was to stop believing other people’s excuses,” Amelia explained. “I used to let other people’s worries change my mind. When I started trusting myself more and focusing on what I wanted, things got better fast.”

To put it simply, get rid of the haters and surround yourself with people who believe in you. It can make all the difference.

Set Clear Money Goals

“Cardone showed me that vague money goals don’t work,” Amelia said. “I got really specific about how much money I wanted to make and tied it to exact sales and investment goals. This made it easier to keep working and see how I was doing.”

The more you can be specific, the more you can stay on track. Write out your goals — and stick to them.

Always Follow Up

“The biggest change for me was following up with people a lot,” Amelia shared. “I made 30-day plans to keep in touch with important contacts. I learned that not giving up works — many of my biggest deals came from people I kept talking to for months.”

Handle the Price Issue

“Cardone taught me that price is almost never the real issue,” Amelia said. “I used to think people weren’t buying because of the cost. But I learned that if someone really believes in what you’re offering, they’ll find a way to pay for it. This helped me focus on showing value instead of worrying about price.”

Goals = Obsession

“One of Grant’s books is called ‘Be Obsessed or Be Average,'” Amelia shared. “Again, at the risk of sounding repetitive: Be passionate or just don’t do it.”

Amelia continued, “I took this advice to heart. I became totally focused on my goals and didn’t let anything distract me. This obsession helped me push through tough times and keep working even when things got hard.”

Amelia says using these tips wasn’t always easy, but it really paid off. “Grant Cardone’s advice made me do things that felt uncomfortable,” she said. “I don’t always love to sell, sell, sell — and, of course, I take days off and try to be as authentic as possible — but you know what? I do love the money!”

