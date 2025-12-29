I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: How the Most Fun Side Gig I Ever Had Made My First Million

Sometimes the most successful ventures start out as something done just for fun. In this case, a simple side gig — one that began with no big plans or expectations — ended up leading to a million-dollar milestone.
GOBankingRates spoke with Joseph Keshi, self-made millionaire and CEO of Keshman Property Management, to discuss the key ways that this surprisingly enjoyable side hustle turned into his first million.
From Renting Out Spare Rooms to 7 Figures
Keshi said his first million came from renting out spare rooms in his home for the duration of his studies at Rutgers University. “All I wanted to do at the time was to pay for my housing costs, but before I knew it, I was actually building something far greater,” he said.
Every single lease taught him about cash flow, how to handle tenants and long-term wealth creation opportunities. He said that initially piqued his curiosity into starting a full-fledged property management and real estate investment business.
Lessons Learned
Keshi said the most enjoyable part was that it involved practical problem-solving, managing repairs, negotiating leases and looking for innovative ways to bring value to a property.
“I wasn’t only collecting rent; I was learning how to turn ordinary spaces into coveted assets,” he explained.
He said the biggest takeaway is small regular streams that can really mature into scalable wealth when treated like a business and not a hobby. “Many people pursue big ideas and miss the opportunities within their grasp already: a spare room, a garage apartment, or a skill someone will pay for,” he said.
The secret is to start, he explained. Count every dollar, and keep reinvesting profits. “That is how I did it: I transformed a side hustle into a full-time career, which continues to provide both income and purpose,” he said.
The Bottom Line
Keshi’s story shows that building wealth doesn’t always require a groundbreaking idea. Sometimes it starts with using what you already have.
By turning an everyday opportunity into a structured business, he learned to manage money, build assets and scale over time.
His journey is a reminder that even a small, enjoyable side gig can grow into something far more significant when approached with consistency, curiosity and a long-term mindset.
