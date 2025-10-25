I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How Much I Made in My First Job

When you hear the term “self-made millionaire,” it’s easy to picture someone who’s always been destined for wealth.

Read More: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

But the truth is, most of them started just like the rest of us — earning a modest paycheck at their very first job.

Whether it was flipping burgers, bagging groceries, or answering phones, these early gigs weren’t glamorous, but they were the first stepping stones on the road to financial success.

GOBankingRates spoke with Zack Moorin, founder and acquisitions manager of Zack Buys Houses, to discuss how much he made back with his first job and what that experience taught him.

He Earned $7 an Hour in a Fast Food Restaurant

“My first employment was in a fast food restaurant,” said Moorin. “I was making minimum wage $7 an hour or so, and I thought it was great.”

It was his first shell of real financial independence as a teenager, and he was excited that he could buy anything he wanted with that paycheck.

But as the months passed by, he quickly realized that money didn’t buy that much when you have bills to pay and responsibilities to take care of.

According to the Center for American Progress, the minimum wage is a poverty wage — its purchasing power has only declined as price levels have risen over time.

“That’s when I learnt the value of budgeting and living within one’s means.”

Discover Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

He Also Began Investing in Real Estate and Financial Literacy

“I was interested in the concept of passive income and earning wealth from property ownership,” said Moorin.

Since then, he has continued to become financially literate and is in a constant pursuit of methods to increase his income and savings.

“I have educated myself on various area investments, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, and have dabbled in each of them.”

Moorin also began a side hustle selling handmade goods online, which he explained has been a great way to earn extra money while pursuing something he is passionate about.

The Importance of Setting Financial Goals

One thing Moorin said that has been the same throughout his journey is the importance of setting financial goals.

Whether it’s saving for retirement, paying off debt, or buying a house, having clear and achievable goals can help you stay on track with your financial goals and your financial life.

Setting goals gives your money a purpose and helps you measure progress along the way. Without them, it’s easy to lose focus or fall into habits that don’t support your bigger picture.

Even small milestones — like building an emergency fund or saving for a vacation — can create momentum and keep you motivated.

The key is to make your goals realistic, specific, and flexible enough to adjust as your life changes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How Much I Made in My First Job

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.