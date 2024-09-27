I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Recent technological advancements have given the average American access to the most groundbreaking innovation of our time: artificial intelligence. With its ability to generate art and video, understand and respond to multiple languages, identify objects and even make decisions, the potential uses of this technology are practically limitless.

Also Read: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Find Out: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth in 2024

With this powerful tool now at the fingertips of everyday Americans, it’s time to let innovation help you make money. To learn how, GOBankingRates spoke with a self-made millionaire who has mastered the art of using ChatGPT to drive cash flow. You’ll be surprised at just how simple — and fun — it can be to let AI work for you.

Streamlining Processes

For Mason Jones, a self-made millionaire and managing director with over 20 high-earning affiliate websites at NDR, integrating ChatGPT into his business was a no-brainer.

“As my affiliate sites grew, I was spending too much time on repetitive tasks — like keyword research, content generation and social posting,” Jones said. “I needed a way to streamline my processes without sacrificing quality. That’s when I dove into AI; and, once I saw how much more efficient it made me, I was hooked.”

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — I Followed These 7 Grant Cardone Tips To Get Rich

Generating Content Ideas

For website owners like Jones, staying relevant and engaging can be both time-consuming and creatively draining.

“One of the biggest challenges in affiliate marketing is constantly creating fresh, relevant content that resonates with your audience,” Jones said. “AI stepped in big time here. I use tools like ChatGPT to brainstorm blog post ideas and even map out article structures. If I’m working in a niche, I can quickly generate content ideas tailored to what people are actually searching for. What used to take hours of research, ChatGPT can now handle in minutes.”

While Jones doesn’t use ChatGPT to write content, he leverages it to generate topics, plan PR campaigns and suggest stock ideas, saving both time and energy without sacrificing quality.

“ChatGPT has been an absolute game changer for me,” Jones said. “I use the paid version almost daily, and it saves me around 20% of my time when creating affiliate campaigns, which is huge for revenue generation. The data and insights it provides are much more reliable than the free version, and it’s been essential in shaping my overall strategy. It’s really become an integral tool in my business.”

Identifying Keyword and Google Ranking Opportunities

Creating engaging content is just the start. Optimizing it for search engines is the key to driving traffic and boosting revenue.

“This was probably the most exciting part for me,” Jones said. “Using AI-driven tools, I’ve been able to identify profitable keywords and opportunities that I might’ve missed on my own.”

Instead of making educated guesses, AI offers data-driven insights.

“AI tools like SurferSEO analyze search trends and help me optimize my posts to rank higher on Google,” Jones said. “The cool thing is that these tools also suggest what’s missing in my content compared to the top-ranking articles, which gives me a real edge in the game. SEO is no longer guesswork; AI pretty much does the heavy lifting.”

Automating Social Content

To drive traffic to his sites, Jones relies heavily on social media. However, creating effective posts, hashtags and captions is time-consuming — and a task that AI can handle with ease.

“I don’t have time to manually craft social media posts every day, and that’s where AI has saved me countless hours,” Jones said. “I use ChatGPT to automate social media content — everything from post ideas to captions. Once I’ve written a blog post or created a piece of content, AI helps break it down into smaller, shareable chunks for Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.”

By keeping his social presence consistent without being tied to a computer all day, Jones has been able to use AI’s capabilities to free up time and energy.

Sorting and Analyzing Data

For Jones, being able to Identify top-performing content and make sense of all the data from his websites is crucial. Thanks to ChatGPT, it has never been easier.

“Tools like Google Analytics and SEMrush are great, but they can be overwhelming with the amount of data they provide,” Jones said. “AI tools help me sort through that noise and focus on what really matters, like which pages are converting best and where my traffic is coming from. This data-driven approach has been crucial in scaling up my ventures.”

Upfront Costs & Profit Timeline

Beyond saving time and reducing the mental strain of repetitive tasks, ChatGPT also offers low upfront costs and a quick path to profits. For Jones, the small investment was well worth it.

“AI tools are surprisingly affordable,” Jones said. “Most of the tools I use are subscription-based, and I probably spend around $100 to $200 a month on AI-driven tools like Jasper for writing, SEMrush for SEO, ChatGPT Plus and a few social media automation platforms. Within about three to four months of fully integrating AI into my workflow, I hit profit. My first $1,000 came much quicker than with traditional methods, and from there things have just snowballed.”

At Just $20 per month, Open AI’s ChatGPT Plus is a bargain investment, offering higher-quality data and more strategic insights than the free version.

AI Income Stream

With such a low upfront cost, there’s little downside to leveraging AI to streamline your processes and make earning money easier than ever. Just ask Jones.

“Over the past year, AI has helped me significantly increase my affiliate marketing earnings,” Jones said. “Without getting too deep into specifics, let’s just say AI has contributed to a steady five-figure monthly income stream. The best part? I’m working fewer hours than ever before.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.