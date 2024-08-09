I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Wealth-Building Tips I Used To Grow My Fortune

Any person who has earned significant wealth will tell you it doesn’t come overnight. There’s a lot of hard work involved but, more importantly, savvy financial strategies.

Read Next: I’m A Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich On an Average Salary

Check Out: I Followed Mark Cuban’s Genius Advice and Am on Track To Become a Millionaire

GOBankingRates spoke with self-made millionaires Abid Salahi, co-founder of FinlyWealth, and Daniel Wood, co-founder and CEO of the Swedish Wealth Institute, to go in-depth about their preferred wealth-building tips.

“As a self-made millionaire, I have navigated the intricate landscape of wealth-building and can share powerful strategies that have propelled my financial success,” Salahi said.

Wood shared a similar experience. “My journey to becoming a self-made millionaire has been filled with valuable lessons, strategies, and insights that I’m eager to share.”

Below, they detailed the wealth-building tips that have been pivotal in growing their fortunes and shared some ways you can apply these strategies to your own financial journey.

Invest In Yourself First

One of the foundational steps both millionaires agreed on in building wealth is investing in your own education and skills.

“By continuously learning and adapting, you can stay ahead in any field,” Wood said.

For him, this meant attending seminars, reading extensively and surrounding himself with mentors who could guide him.

“Investing in yourself is the best investment you can make,” he added. “The more knowledge and skills you acquire, the more valuable you become in the marketplace.”

Salahi noted the same in his experience: “One of the most crucial principles I embraced early on is the importance of investing in oneself.

“According to a study by Ramsey Solutions, a staggering 79% of millionaires did not inherit their wealth, highlighting that self-education and skill development are paramount,” he explained.

For this reason, Salahi dedicated significant resources to enhancing his skills and knowledge, understanding that his ability to generate income was his greatest asset.

“By attending workshops, pursuing certifications and continuously learning, I positioned myself to seize lucrative opportunities that would not have been available otherwise.”

Find Out: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Cultivate an Abundant Mindset

Another vital strategy, according to Salahi, is to cultivate an abundant mindset.

“As Justin Crabbe, CEO of Jettly, aptly stated, ‘Wealth is a mindset before it becomes a reality.'”

He explained that this perspective shifts the focus from scarcity to opportunity, allowing individuals to recognize and act upon potential avenues for growth.

“Instead of viewing wealth-building as a zero-sum game, I embraced the idea that there is enough success for everyone. This mindset motivated me and inspired collaboration and innovation in my ventures.”

Diversify Your Income Streams

Relying on a single source of income can be risky, Wood said.

“I’ve always emphasized the importance of creating multiple income streams.”

This can include investing in stocks, real estate or even starting side businesses.

He noted that diversification not only provides financial stability but also opens up new opportunities for wealth accumulation.

“Diversifying your income streams is crucial,” Wood highlighted. “It spreads risk and increases your chances of financial success. Never put all your eggs in one basket.”

Adopt a Mindful Spending Habit

“Mindful spending is another cornerstone of my wealth-building strategy,” Salahi said.

He explained that it’s not merely about cutting costs; it’s about making intentional choices that align with long-term goals. By evaluating every purchase against his financial objectives, he learned to differentiate between wants and needs.

“This practice allowed me to save approximately 30% of my income — which I redirected into investments that compounded over time.”

He learned that “every decision you make today impacts your future self,” and this principle guided his financial choices.

Maintain a Flexible Budgeting Approach

Salahi also advocated for adopting a flexible budgeting approach.

“Traditional budgeting can often feel restrictive, leading to frustration and eventual abandonment of financial goals.”

Instead, he implemented a dynamic budgeting system that allowed him to adjust his spending based on changing circumstances and priorities.

“This adaptability helped me stay on track and ensured that I could enjoy life while building my wealth.”

Surround Yourself With People Who Inspire You

Both millionaires said building a strong network is essential for both personal and professional growth.

“Connecting with like-minded individuals, attending industry events, and participating in business networks have been instrumental in my success,” Wood said.

He noted that networking can lead to new opportunities, partnerships and invaluable advice from experienced professionals.

“Your network is your net worth. Surround yourself with people who inspire you, challenge you and support your vision.”

Salahi agreed with this approach: “Surrounding myself with like-minded, successful individuals has been instrumental in my journey.

“The adage ‘you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with’ rings true. I gained invaluable insights and motivation by engaging with other self-made millionaires and entrepreneurs.”

Overall, both noted that networking with those with similar aspirations fosters an environment of accountability and inspiration, which is critical for sustained growth.

“The journey to becoming a self-made millionaire is paved with strategic decisions and a commitment to continuous improvement,” Salahi highlighted.

He added that anyone can build a robust financial future by investing in oneself, cultivating an abundant mindset, practicing mindful spending, adopting flexible budgeting and surrounding oneself with successful individuals.

“Wealth-building is not just about accumulating money; it’s about creating a life of abundance and fulfillment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Wealth-Building Tips I Used To Grow My Fortune

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.