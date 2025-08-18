I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Should Consider Selling

Analysts and rating professionals can offer sound advice about what stocks to buy and sell, but sometimes the best guidance comes from people who built their fortunes through investments, especially during times of economic uncertainty and stock market volatility. A mother of four, Sana Kheir is an investor, financial advisor and real estate consultant. She’s also the co-founder of Mayfair Properties, an international firm that buys, sells and manages properties across the world.

Much of Kheir’s wealth and money expertise comes from savvy stock investing. “Today, my net worth stands at a substantial figure of around $50 million, a testament to the effectiveness of my investment strategies,” she said. “Prudent investment decisions require a careful consideration of both opportunities and risks. By staying informed and adaptable, investors can navigate the complexities of the market with confidence and precision.”

Considering Kheir’s results, her insight is worth listening to. Here are five stocks she suggests you consider selling.

Five Stocks To Consider Selling Now

Knowing the right stocks to buy at the right time is half the battle. The other half is making sure you don’t hold on to winners for too long until they become losers.

“True success in investing isn’t solely about what you acquire, but also about what and when you’re willing to sell,” Kheir said. “In light of the current market conditions, I would advise divesting from the following five stocks.”

Here are some stocks you might want to shake loose from your portfolio to better focus on building wealth and money management, along with how each stock is performing as of Aug. 15, 2025.

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Stock price: $77.64

Market cap: $17.3 billion

Dividend yield: 3.89%

Principal Financial Group is a global insurance corporation that has served people and businesses for more than 140 years.

In advising investors to part with the stock, Kheir cites industry professionals like Credit Suisse alum Andrew Kligerman, who she said feels the company faces “fundamental hurdles,” like lower performance fees and higher expenses, while rating the company’s shares as “Underweight.”

“It’s the equivalent of a ‘Sell’ rating,” Kheir said.

Defense World reported that giants like Raymond James & Associates and Allworth Financial recently downsized their positions in Principal Financial Group.

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Stock price: $25.33

Market cap: $13.15 billion

Dividend yield: 5.05%

Franklin Resources, better known as Franklin Templeton, is one of the world’s largest investment managers. Based on ratings from multiple Wall Street analysts, Franklin Resources currently holds a consensus rating of “Hold” or “Reduce,” which aligns with Kheir’s assessment of whether or not this stock is worth keeping, or even a buy to begin with.

“Given stagnant growth prospects and increased competition, investors should consider selling their positions in BEN,” she said.

Clorox (CLX)

Stock price: $122.17

Market cap: $14.94 billion

Dividend yield: 4.06%

Clorox is one of the biggest names in consumer and professional products, selling everything from its famous bleach to grilling supplies and cat litter. Yet, despite its brand-name popularity, it has most analysts pointing toward it not being a buy, with a majority suggesting holding altogether.

Kheir doesn’t need any more convincing.

“Given changing consumer preferences and heightened competition, investors may want to sell their shares in CLX,” she said.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Stock price: $119.86

Market cap: $16.2 billion

Dividend yield: 1.28%

Expeditors International is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle that deals with air and ocean freight, customs clearance, marine insurance and vendor consolidation. It also has a consensus rating of “Moderate Sell,” which is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 sell ratings.

Kheir is turned off not just by the company but by the entire industry’s current prospects, despite a small rally recently.

“Given the challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, investors should consider divesting from EXPD to explore more promising opportunities,” she said.

Sotera Health (SHC)

Stock price: $15.74

Market cap: $4.47 billion

Sotera Health is an integrated global health solutions firm that provides lab testing, sterilization and advisory services in the U.S. and internationally through its three businesses: Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs.

Though many analysts generally have a positive view of SHC stock with some sources indicating a “Buy” or even “Strong Buy” consensus rating, it’s important to note that the company’s stock is still down nearly 18% both year to date and over the past year — and Kheir doesn’t see better days on the horizon.

“There are several reasons to sell this stock, like rising interest rates and an increasingly competitive industry landscape,” she said. “Also, the announcement of offering 25 million secondary shares could dilute the existing shareholder value, especially if the stock price dips.”

Kheir’s successful real estate company is just one element in her sprawling and diversified portfolio. “My journey to wealth began with a strong foundation in banking, specializing in wealth management and mortgages,” Kheir said. “Leveraging this expertise, I ventured into the realm of investments, where I meticulously built my portfolio across diverse sectors like real estate.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

